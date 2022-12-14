125 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner December 15, 1897
EDITORIAL SQUIBS
Last week one of the largest firms in this city withdrew its patronage from the EXAMINER, even to its job work, ostensibly because it was throwing money away and possibly, too, because the parent house had no desire to help build up the community in which its branch is situated.
As this is an opportune time, we desire to make a few remarks as regards such actions:
First of all, we believe the EXAMINER is one of the best weekly papers in Idaho. It publishes all the state, county, and much foreign news. It is appreciated by its readers, and these, too, are constantly on the increase. We have been given praise by all for getting out a creditable paper. This has been made possible by the generous support of the Montpelier merchants, assisted by a goodly supply of hard rustling.
100 Years Ago Bear Lake County News December 14, 1922
CITY AND COUNTY BRIEFS
Mrs. Alma Winters and Mrs. Wallace Teuscher were visitors in Paris today.
The feature in the Montpelier Schools today in observance of Good English Week, is for each student and a all members of the faculty to wear a tag with the wording of “Correct Me, Please”. The student or teacher receiving the least number of corrections will receive a reward.
Mrs. J. M. Kunz and Mrs. B. E. Mumford entertained last Wednesday, it being Mrs. Wilford Tueller’s and Mrs. Mumford’s birthdays. Games were enjoyed until a late hour and refreshments were served. Invited guests were Mr. and Mrs. Nolan Nelson, Mr. and Mrs. E. Nelson, Mr. and Mrs. Wilford Tueller, Mr. and Mrs. J. M. Kunz, Mr. and Mrs. F. M.
Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Rueben Eschler and Mr. and Mrs. H. E. Mumford.
75 Years Ago The News-Examiner December 11, 1947
GAME CLUB ELECTS NEW OFFICERS
H. W. Allinger was elected president of the Rainbow Rod and Gun Club Monday, succeeding Toby Michaelson, who in recent years had served three terms in that capacity. Other officers chosen were Bert Orr, vice president succeeding Mr. Allinger; and Max Haddock, secretary and treasurer, succeeding Jay B Hann. Named as directors were
Mr. Hann of Paris, Jesse Scheidegger, Paris; Heber J. Phelps, Ovid; T. Jefferson Dunford, Bloomington; Christian Teuscher, Geneva; Oliver Cliff and E. B. Taylor, both of Montpelier. Last year’s directors were Bill Derricott, Willard Kunz, Dr. Wells Stock, Richard L. Collipriest, Ernest Bartschi and Mr. Cliff.
50 Years Ago The News-Examiner December 14, 1972
FORMER COUNTY COMMISSIONER DIES
Newell Beck Passey, 70, a resident of Georgetown for 37 years, civic and church leader, died suddenly at his home December 8. He was born June 3, 1902, in Paris, a son of Fredrick and Julie Beck Passey.
Mr. Passey and Mary Smith were married June 29, 1921, in the LDS Temple, at Logan. The family lived at Lanark, before moving to Georgetown in 1937, where Mr. Passey engaged in farming.
25 Years Ago The News-Examiner December 17, 1997
HOSPITAL PLANS TO IMPROVE WAGES OF EMPLOYEES
The Bear Lake Memorial Hospital board plan to bring up wages at the hospital to conform to the scale recommended by the Idaho Hospital Association.
Mary Batemen presented the budget committee’s recommendations to the hospital board at their Dec 9 meeting. Rod Jacobson said that the committee wishes to try during the next budget year to get the wages to within 15 percent of the average wages state wide They then wish to work over the next three years with 5 percent increases to reach an average of the statewide salary schedule.
