100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 18, 1921
For a concrete highway
During the past two or three weeks much discussion has taken place between prominent men of the county regarding a state concrete highway through Bear Lake County. Facts and figures have been gathered by public spirited men of the county relative to the proposition, and it appears that with available outside aid, such a project could be put through. It is really one of the biggest and best propositions that has ever been discussed as far as highways are concerned.
It appears that federal aid can be had to the extent of about 50 percent of the cost of building a concrete highway from Fish Haven to Georgetown. Less than 33 percent of the cost of such an undertaking would have to be borne by the people of Bear Lake. It would certainly be a good investment on the part of Bear Lake County.
This discussion is not idle street talk. The proposition is worthy of full consideration.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
March 21, 1946
Driving tests given to students
Alton Bunderson, Bear Lake county sheriff, during three days of this week, has given automobile driving tests to every student enrolled at Montpelier high school.
The tests include reading distance test with and without glasses, color perception, depth perception and nervous reaction time. Data thus gathered will be filed in the county offices to be referred to when these students apply for driving license. Copies are also filed permanently in the high school office with the individual students’ health and physical records. During the tests, explanation was given to the various groups as to the meaning of reaction time in relation to time lapse between seeing an obstacle and bringing of the car to a stop and the accompanying distance of travel at various speed.
The main objective of the testing program is to make young drivers conscious of these relations and to promote proper caution and care in operating vehicles on highways.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
March 18 1971
Ask assistance for curtain at BLHS
Norman Mecham, president Bear Lake High School studentbody, made a request at last week’s meeting of Board of Trustees, of School District 33, for financial assistance in payment for stage curtain and window drapes costing $1,830. He explained the studentbody had pledged $1,000 from various sources and asked the District to assume the remaining cost. The Trustees later in the meeting agreed to assist in the project.
Plans are to install the stage curtain and the four window drapes this school year. School colors will be carried out with a royal blue and white interlocking BL on the valance. The faded stage curtain has been in use since installation in the former Montpelier High School which opened for classes 33 years ago, or in the fall of 1937.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
March 20, 1996
School board studies alternate high school
The school board studied alternate schools during their March 12 board meeting.
Assistant Principal Steve Carlsen told the board that one of the benefits of an alternate school is to remove the most disruptive students from regular classrooms. It thus allows both students at risk and students who wish to do well in school a better education.
Carlsen said that alternate schools he had visited as part of a study requested by the board used a three-week block program. Students enrolled in the three-week block studied one subject for five hours a day for three weeks. At the end of that time they could have received a single full credit. The concept is designed to help students get through a class or set of classes they find particularly difficult and be able to graduate from high school.
Most students who dislike school or studying can force themselves to concentrate hard if they have to do so for just three weeks. It is important for special teaching methods to be used because the students have failed or receive very low grades in regular classrooms.