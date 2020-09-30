100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
October 1, 1920
Physical Examination School Pupils
When the war revealed the fact that a large number of young men were physically unfit for service, the federal government and many of the state governments began a health educational campaign.
Some of the states have already provided by legislative enactment for a health program in their educational system, including a thorough physical examination. A health crusade movement was carried out in most of the schools in Idaho last year. This movement was carried out in the Montpelier schools with splendid results.
A record of the findings of the examination will be taken. One copy will be given to the parents, one will be kept on file at the school, and one will be kept on file by the examining physician.
It is hoped the parents will give this move their hearty support and if possible be present at the time their children are examined.
Too often children are condemned for being sullen, stubborn, incorrigible, etc., when the real trouble is a physical defect.
By carrying out this health program it is expected there will be a great decrease in the number of students who fail to make their grades, the work of the students on the whole will be improved; the misunderstanding between teachers and students will be minimized and the health of each student will be so guarded none will suffer physically on account of school.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
October 4, 1945
Fielding High to Open Football Season on Friday
The Fielding High football team will open their season Friday of this week when they journey to Soda Springs.
The boys have been really enthusiastic at practice the past two weeks, and are quite confident of a successful season. About 30 boys are out for scrimmage and will be in mid-season physical condition for the Friday game.
Fielding will put quite a heavy team on the gridiron this year with the first-string line averaging a little over 170 pounds and a 155 backfield.
It is expected that about 25 boys will make the trip to Soda Springs.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
October 1, 1970
Candidate Amazed at Tremendous Use of State Park
Democratic candidates, Cecil D. Andrus for governor, Paul S. Boyd, for lieutenant governor, and Joe R. Williams up for re-election for state auditor, last Thursday carried their campaign to Bear Lake County.
Mr. Andrus was a guest of the Democratic County Central Committee at a lunch and cookie hour in the morning at the Montpelier Branch of the Bear Lake County Free Library.
Among local topics discussed was the use of North Beach State Park. The Democratic Central Committee reported Mr. Andrus said he was amazed at the “tremendous use of this park and the poor facilities provided because of lack of appropriation and interest of the Parks Commission.”
“This should be one of the priority items of the next legislature,” he said.
25 years ago
News Examiner
October 4, 1995
Falconers come to area
A number of falconers from the Utah Falconers’ and Rapture Breeders’ association from Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho met at Rendezvous Beach in commemoration of King Frederick’s Day last weekend. One participant even came from England.
The 800-year-old Holy Roman emperor was a devout falconer and is credited for writing one of the most instructive and comprehensive pieces of falconry literature ever compiled.
Besides a falcon fly and game hawking there was archery and chess tournaments.
Peregrine Falcons were at one time being threatened with extinction due to DDT poisoning and such. Because of the acts of falconers today, there are approximately 20 nesting pairs of Peregrine Falcons in Utah, where as 20 years ago there were only four or five pairs. Some falcons are still on the endangered species list. Captive breeding programs have been accredited for bringing back the falcons.