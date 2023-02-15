120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 13, 1903
NEW ROUNDHOUSE, MACHINE SHOPS AND DEPOT IN EARLY SPRING
The EXAMINER learned this week, from high railway officials, that the erection of the new roundhouse, machine and blacksmith shops and depot at this point will be started in early spring. In fact work is to commence just as soon as the weather will permit.
The plans call for a round house and machine shops combined, that is one end of the engine house is to be used as a machine shop, in which will be a drop pit, with new and improved machinery for doing a much heavier class of work at this point than is now attempted here. The new blacksmith shop is to be just back of the machine shop. The whole structure is to be of brick and stone. It will be erected just back of the present roundhouse.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
February 15, 1923
CITY AND COUNTY BRIEFS
Dance and Program In the Third Ward Saturday night. February 17th at 8 o’clock; refreshments will be served. Admission 10 and 25c.
McKay Pugmire has returned to his home In Paris after a business trip to Pocatello.
Mrs. Frank French and children left this morning for a short visit at Pocatello.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
February 13, 1948
STREAMLINER WILL STOP IN MONTPELIER
The City of Portland Streamliner, both eastbound and westbound, will make stops at Montpelier starting February 16, but passengers must have seat or sleeping car reservations before boarding, reports O. N. Regnier, Union Pacific agent. Westbound streamliner No. 105 arrives at 3:30 p. m. and eastbound No. 106 arrives at 11:55 a. m.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
February 15, 1973
ESCAPES INJURIES IN SCRAPE WITH SNOWPLOW
Vern H. Smith, driving down Montpelier Canyon at 4 20 p m Friday, about 1.8 miles above Montpelier, had his car knocked into Montpelier Creek, when in process of passing snowplow going in the same direction. LeRoy M. Brown, operator, swung to his left in order to miss a delineator reflector post. The southbound grader was plowing snow off US Highway 89.
Sheriff Larry Lloyd, investigating officer, said the blade of the Idaho State Highway grader hit the right front fender of Smith’s 1956 model two-door sedan, causing the vehicle to leave the highway and go into the open creek coming to stop on all four wheels.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
February 18, 1998
HOSPITAL APPOINTS RASMUSSEN
Bear Lake Memorial Hospital announced this week the appointment of K. B. Rasmussen as Director of Public Relations and Advertising for the hospital. Rasmussen will also serve as a volunteer director of the Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation and will serve as staff for the Foundation Board of Directors.
Rasmussen comes to the position with a background in marketing and advertising. He served as the Director of Marketing of the College Department for the publishing firm Harcourt Brace, Jovanovich, and later as a senior vice president of the corporation. Among his responsibilities were direct mail marketing, and acquisition of paper and cloth for the entire publishing venture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.