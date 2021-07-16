100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
July 15, 1921
SCORES JOIN THRIFT ARMY - GRASP OPPORTUNITY TO OPEN BANK ACCOUNTS
Hundreds of people in this community took advantage of the Examiner Thrift Coupon published in last Friday's paper and opened savings accounts with the First National Bank. The bank had hardly opened for business last Saturday before a long line of men, women, and children presented Thrift coupons to open an account. Each succeeding day has brought more and more people.
Any person clipping out the accompanying Examiner Thrift Coupon and presenting it at the First National Bank with 50 cents in cash can open a savings account for $1.00. The bank will redeem the coupons as 50 cents and in addition give a Liberty Bell Savings Bank to help the depositor save.
The Examiner is being commended on all sides for creating this unusual opportunity for people to save. "It's one of the biggest things that has ever been done by a newspaper in this part of the country," remarked a well-known Montpelier woman when she opened savings accounts for her three of her children at the First National Bank yesterday. "Any entity that will educate people to help themselves deserves to be supported wholeheartedly," she continued. "And if the people were savers instead of spenders, we would all be better off. I certainly think the Examiner is rendering the people of Montpelier a distinct service in this singular movement."
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
July 11, 1946
RELIEVED AS CITY FIRE CHIEF
E. B. Wuthrich, a member of the Montpelier Fire Department for 27 years and chief for the past nine years, has been relieved as fire chief (to devote his entire time to duties of superintendent of streets). Mr. Wuthrich asked to be released since his work on the streets often takes him to outlying parts of the city.
The city administration has combined the duties of fire chief with that of the chief of police. Other police on duty will act as deputy fire chiefs when the occasion demands.
Under Mr. Wuthrich's direction, the city fire department has become recognized as a highly efficient organization. The city's fire equipment is adequate, modern, and of standard make.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
July 15, 1971
DEVELOPMENT IS EXPLAINED HERE
Larry B. Hanks, sales manager, and Scott Bennett, another representative of Bear Lake West, Inc., at Wednesday's Rotary luncheon, described the extent of property in Idaho and Utah and plans for development of the private recreation facility overlooking Bear Lake.
The Utah Corporation started by 15 Ogden and Salt Lake City businessmen offers an investment opportunity as well as an all-year recreational site, the speakers explained.
A nine-hole golf course on which construction is to start this month is expected to be finished in 1973. Also envisaged is a club house of 6,000 square feet on the Idaho side. Seventy lots, ranging from one-third to one-half acre, have been sold. Altogether there are 750 acres, all in Idaho except 96 across the line in Utah. Subdivisions will contain between 500 and 600 lots.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
July 10, 1996
BEAR LAKE GETS OFF EASY DURING POWER OUTAGE
Bear Lake Valley got off easy during power outages that affected 15 western states. The cause of the outage is unknown. It originated outside the local service area.
There was nothing local Utah Power servicemen could do to make repairs. It all had to be done by people who serviced the entire grid.
Emergency power kicked in at the dispatch office at Montpelier City Hall. Bear Lake Memorial Hospital also went onto its emergency generating systems.
The procedure at local banks requires that they lock up when there is a power outage. They went through the procedure three times last week as power went out, came on, went out, came on, etc.
Local businesses found their offices and show rooms dark, cash register didn't work. Most phone systems quit. Customers and employees acted patiently, especially as soon as they realized the power was out all over town, and all over the entire west.
In Montpelier there was ample stored water to cover the power outage, although if the outage had been longer, water may have run short. Those on farms and ranches were not so lucky. Most have electric pumps to pump their water for homes and for livestock. Some also use electric power to run sprinkler lines.
According to Vaughn Rasmussen from Utah Power, service personnel for the western grid had to roll up the system from the bottom as they restored power all over the west.