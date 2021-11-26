Out of the Past

A new road connecting the Wyoming state highway through Raymond is being built which will include a new road to the top of the divide on the route now known as Webb hill. In building the new road to the top of the divide, the builders will aim to eliminate steep climbs, and the two or three steep pitches now existing, will be eliminated.
75 years ago
News Examiner
November 28, 1946
Homes Hardest Hit Say Coal Dealers
Homes, of all places in which coal is used for fuel in Montpelier and Bear Lake valley, have been hardest hit as a result of the coal strike, according to information from Montpelier dealers. Conditions are already bad and are expected to become more acute daily. Coal mines serving this area have little or no surplus. The hospital, schools and other public institutions are reported to have sufficient coal for sometime.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
November 25, 1971
Seminary Arranges Harvest Ball
The 4th Annual Seminary Harvest Ball Friday, November 26 will be the biggest ever, according to Ron Woolstenhulme, Seminary student body president. Theme this year is "You've Got a Friend." The evening will begin at 7 o'clock with a concert featuring the recording group, the "D's" at the BLHS auditorium. Their material will center around a Church History theme and this will be the first time they have used this material for Bear Lake valley audiences.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
November 27, 1996
Library now on the internet
Bear Lake County Library now has a home page on the internet. Those who call into the site can get information about library hours, upcoming events, rules and policies of the library and links to 53 places where people can get fast reference information.
