Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
October 7, 1921
CITY CELEBRATION DATE POSTPONED
No little interest is being shown in the movement for a big demonstration in commemoration of the advent of paved streets in Montpelier. While it was thought advisable to hold the festivities this coming Saturday night leading business men are of the opinion that some of the "trimmings " should be completed in order that the demonstration might serve a double purpose, and doubtless they are right.
It will be better to hold the affair in the light than in the dark, so the date of the affair will be announced later.
The main thing now is, get properly organized and put the demonstration over in true fashion. It will be an occasion when all the people of the city should join together and have one good time.
President Harold Toomer of the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday appointed F. M. Williams general chairman of the affair, who in turn named Fred L. Cruikshank and W . B. Trowbridge as assistants. It has already been decided to make the affair a weinie roast, and for the occasion several thousand "hot dog " sandwiches will be prepared on the streets and served fresh with coffee. A band will be assembled to furnish music, and dancing will be in order on the street as late as the crowd holds out.
The city of Montpelier will be host to the people of Bear Lake county upon this occasion, and a general invitation will be extended to all Bear Lakers to participate in the festivities.
75 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
October 10, 1946
Montpelier's New Sewer Line Goes Info Operation Next Week Work Has Been Completed Fifteen Days Ahead Of Schedule Planned
Sewer district No. 2, one of Montpelier's major improvements since the founding of the town, will be in operation early next week, according to progress now being made by Grayson, and Horner, Inc., contractors.
The sewer district comprises most of the city not serviced by sewer district No. 1. Some property on the north and northeast fringes is not in the district. The contractors expect to connect the north side on Friday and the south side early next week. There remains to be installed a few rings and covers for man holes and final re-grading of streets, which will be done after the present storm. The contract is being finished 15 days ahead of schedule, and would have been completed earlier had materials been available. Work was started July 2.
A great deal of work was done by the city administration in preliminary plans before the legal phase was undertaken. On May 1, 1946 the council passed a resolution to the effect that it was to the best interests of the city to create sewer district No. 2. The legal publication was signed by Mayor S. C. Kelsey, and Clerk David A. Lewis. Council members were O. B. Solum,"L. B. Nield, Elmer C. Jenson, George P. Stock, Alvin Tueller and John Teuseher.Propenfiy owners in the new district are taxed over a period of 10 years.
Connections were installed for 332 outlets in the new sewer district, which 'as a linear length of 23,532 feet. Of this distance, 6,251 feet of 12-inch concrete sewer tile was installed; 3,877 10-inch tile; 12,964 feet of 8-inch tile; and 440 feet of 12-inch metal corrugated tar covered pipe, which was used under the U. P. tracks in those segments of the sewer connecting the north and south mains with the 18-inch outflow pipe near the entrance to the Overland Park.
Eighty-eight man holes, varying in depth from 10 feet 11 1/2-inches at the head of Lincoln street, to a depth of 2 feet on Overland Park, South-west of the round house, were installed. These man holes were placed approximately at 300-foot intervals in order to facilitate clearing obstructions. Except for short distances, all trenching was done win a ladder type Buckeye trencher. The record day's distance for the trencher was 710 feet, while the record for laying pipe in a single day was 507 feet. Throughout the city the average trench depth was between 6 1/2 and 7 feet. The shallowest depth was 1 foot and 8 inches, located southwest of the U. P. round house.
An average of 20 men were employed each day, drawing a weekly-pay of $1500.
"We wish to thank the people of Montpelier for their patience during the construction period, which necessitated the tearing up of streets," the foreman in charge said. "We have never been on a job where city officials and residents have been so cooperative."
John Connell was superintendent in charge of construction, and Monroe Arringlon, timekeeper and bookkeeper.
The contractors are now currently engaged in laying water lines at Grace and Cokeville.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
October 7, 1971
EMPLOY X-RAY TECHNICIAN AT BL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Merrill Jacobsen has been employed as chef X-Ray technician at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, according to James H. Morgan, administrator.
Most recently employed at the William Ririe Hospital, a county institution at Ely, Nevada, Mr. Jacobsen, was at Cassia Memorial 10 years and before then at Cottage Hospital for 23 years, both in Burley.
A native of Burley, Mr. and Mrs. Jacobsen (Bertha Mae) have five grown children. They live at Nie's Trailer Park.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
October 7, 1996
Club Secretary Cited For Service
A. E. Carleton, secretary-treasurer of Montpelier Rotary Club for 17 years, has taken temporary leave of duties and Ferris Kunz appointed in his stead. Mr. Carleton was given warm applause in recognition of long service at Wednesday's luncheon.
Ralph Roghaar, president, explained the new federal-state law governing placement of highway signs and its effect on Rotary signs. He was authorized to cooperate with Lions Club on a program of retention or elimination of signs on US Highways 30N and 89.
Keith Rich presented the club with a flag from the Rome East Rotary Club for which he had exchanged a Montpelier Club flag on a recent trip to Europe.
K. E. Pollard showed a film titled "Fly Fisherman's World," released by Old Crow distillers.