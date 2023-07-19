120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
July 17, 1903
F.J. CONROY, A MINING EXPERT, VISITS BEAR LAKE MOUNTAINS
F. J. Conroy, one of the oldest and best known mining men in Idaho, came in from Nampa Wednesday and went over to Paris canyon to look at the copper showing there. He only had a few hours at his disposal, but in that time he secured some samples of outcrops and took them back with him.
An Examiner scribe found him at the Hotel Burgoyne, awaiting the arrival of a train for the west. In conversation, Mr. Conroy stated that he was surprised at the mineral showing of the part of the county he visited. “Why,” said he, “the conditions and surface indications are ideal for a great copper camp in the range back of Paris. I never saw anything that looked better on the surface. As evidence of my faith, I intend to return here just as soon as present engagements will allow, which will be before August 1st.”
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
July 19, 1923
BRAKEMAN KILLED ON BRIDGE MONDAY
Henry (Jim) Sims, who was in the train service on the First district, was killed Monday night between 8 and 9 o’clock.
The particulars are about as follows. Sims was acting as flagman on the Yellowstone Special, which had been detoured by way of Montpelier, on account of a wreck on the Union Pacific, and was run out of Green River, Wyoming as First 17, when at the overhead bridge just west of Folger Siding, about nine miles east of Kemmerer, it is supposed that he was leaning out from the platform watching brakes that had been sticking when he was struck by the bridge.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 22, 1948
DEATH OF PIONEER WOMAN
Mrs. Elizabeth King Smith, 85 years of age, died at her home in Montpelier on July 15. She was born in Salt Lake City on March 13, 1863, and moved to Liberty with her parents at the age of two years. Her family was among the early settlers there; during the pioneer years and they ground their wheat with which they made bread, in a coffee mill. Mrs. Smith often recalled that when she was 13 years of age she had but one dress, made of brown denim, and helped fight crickets to keep them from destroying their crops.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 19, 1973
ERECTION OF NEW SCHOOL BUILDING STARTS
Footings were poured Monday for the foundation of the Auto Mechanics building being constructed on the campus of Bear Lake High School. The pre-fabricated Star metal building with dimensions of 60 x 120 feet will be located 30 feet east of Vocational-Agricultural cinder block structure. The longer dimension of the building will lie east and west.
Superintendent Ralph Roghaar said the building would be completed by opening of school on Tuesday, September 4.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 22, 1998
RENDEZVOUS DAYS ACTIVITIES PRONOUNCED SUCCESS
Cindy Lyman was tired but pleased with how activities worked out during the Rendezvous Days in Montpelier. Others involved with the activities that took place during the week were also pleased.
“Billy Dean was totally awesome,” Lyman said. Those who attended said they enjoyed the concert as much, if not more, than last year. Billy Dean interacted with the audiences, which seemed to be a crowd pleaser.
