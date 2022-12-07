125 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner December 8, 1897
EDITORIAL SQUIBS
The Deseret News says, editorially: “Modern society women deserve credit at least for candor. There is hardly an important social function where they do not make a clean breast of it.” It would thus appear that the editor of the News is an observant man and has the “candor” to speak of things as he sees them.
We would suggest to the the city council the advisability of putting up a few street lamps, especially along Washington Avenue. We have a chief of police now, who could easily care for the lamps and see that they gave good service. We believe that on the side streets the residents in the vicinity would buy lamps with their own funds, if the city would start the ball rolling. We comment the matter to the wisdom of the mayor and council.
100 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner December 7, 1922
NEW POSTMASTER AT GENEVA
John H. Boehme last week received his commission from the postoffice department to act as postmaster at Geneva, vice Ephraim Herzog, resigned. Mr. Boehme purchased the mercantile store at that place from Mr. Herzog on the 17th, and is now operating the business In connection with the postoffice
75 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner December 4, 1947
SERVICES HELD FOR PIONEER WOMAN
Funeral services were held in the Bloomington ward chapel on Saturday at 1 p.m. for Mrs. Mary Thompson Patterson, 94, a pioneer woman who came across the plains, walking most of the way, when she was a nine-year-old girl. She died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Edward T. Painter in Bloomington on November 26 when 94 years, nine months and two days old.
50 Years Ago The News-Examiner December 7, 1972
CONFISCATED GAME TO BE DISTRIBUTED
Some 750 pounds of elk meat from a bull, cow and calf elk illegally killed recently were made available to the Lions Clubs of Montpelier and Paris, for distribution during Christmas holidays to the needy, according to President Jack Gregersen of Montpelier and Spencer Stucki, of the Paris club.
The dressed animals, reportedly killed in the Red Mountain area by three out-of-state hunters, were confiscated by Conservation Officer Glenn Page.
25 Years Ago The News-Examiner December 10, 1997
GEORGETOWN PLANS PURCHASE OF A BACKHOE
The council talked about the purchase of a backhoe with the auditor, Gary Teuscher. He told them that working with the irrigation company and paying for the backhoe up front sounded like a good idea. A contract would have to be drawn up with the irrigation company so that each would know what their commitments are and who has priority under what conditions.
