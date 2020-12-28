100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
December 31, 1920
Gov’t interested in phosphate field
That the phosphate deposits of Bear Lake county are attracting widespread attention is indicated in a press dispatch to the Salt Lake Tribune from Boise, which is as follows:
“Boise, Dec. 28 – The southeastern Idaho phosphate fields are to be extensively developed with a view of determining their extent, State Mine Inspector R. N. Bell stated this week on his return to Boise from Washington, D.C., where he had a conference with officials of the federal Bureau of Mines.
“Mr. Bell asked that a government experiment station be installed at Montpelier for a study of the immense phosphate deposits in the southeast.”
75 years ago
News Examiner
December 27, 1945
End of year marked by great events
On the occasion of the passing of the momentous year of 1945, and the beginning of the New Year next Tuesday, The News-Examiner extends greetings and wishes all propriety and happiness. This has been a year marked by great events, which by their very nearness to us seem most important, and will also probably loom high in history’s written record. These events, notably the ending of the global war, the return of men and women from service, the transition from war-time economy and living to this new era of reconversion left, and will continue to leave, their impacts and influence on our communities.
For what transpires in the individual, in business and social relations, the New Year is always looked forward to with recognized human hope and desire to make it better than the preceding one. The continuity of living is ever high-lighted by a desire on the part of people to improve their lot, and to make things even better for their children. During the war years, much was said and written about doing just this as post-war projects. The urge doubtlessly originated from a desire to demonstrate that great cooperative things could be done during peace as well as in war and, after all, why shouldn’t some of this money, brains and effort be used for permanent improvements.
In this first post-war New Year, and first New Year of the Atomic Age, we might well consider in the light of achievement what people in this and other communities have been talking about. To mention a few, they are an adequate church-owned and managed hospital, a high school gymnasium, stake recreation hall, enlarged sewer district, oiled streets, better farm to market roads and highways, access road to the airport, cemetery beautification, grade separation at Union Pacific tracks, playground, improved recreational facilities, and development of Bear Lake.
Happy New Year from the News Examiner!
50 years ago
News Examiner
December 31, 1970
Athletes receive awards in sports
Awards were presented to members of the football team and the cross-country runners Dec. 22 prior to closure of school for the Christmas holidays.
Athletic Director Jon Hyde gave football letters to 29 boys, 15 of whom were seniors. Nine juniors also received awards.
Coach Hyde pointed out that this group of graduating seniors had a winning career during their three years in high school, having been District Champions once and runners-up twice. The Bears made a 1970 record of 5-1-1 for second place standing in the Southeastern Idaho Conference; and 62-1 for the season.
In cross-country, awards were given to three seniors.
25 years ago
News-Examiner
December 27, 1995
First place winner
Karl Bartschi of Georgetown won the Bear Lake Valley Chamber of Commerce lighting contest. It was tough to choose from among outstanding entries, according to judges of the contest. Bartschi’s was noted for the unity in lighting and its effective use. Other outstanding entries included Justin Skinner, Arlee Stone, Wayne Keetch, Harrison’s Bed and Breakfast, Jane Bunderson, Larry Hayes, and Mark Patterson. There were others who had outstanding decorations but had not entered the contest and so were not judged. The judges encourage people to continue lighting their homes until the new year so that people will be able to have one more chance to see them.