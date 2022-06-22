125 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
June 13, 1897
TOURIST SLEEPERS
Commencing with train No. 2 leaving Ogden March 9th, a through sleeper will be operated between San Francisco and Chicago on that train. Effective same date Portland to Council Bluffs, tourist sleeper will operate between Portland and Green River only, connection being made at Green River by train from Portland with San Francisco. Chicago tourist sleeper on train.
SOCIABLE BANDITS
At 9 o’clock Monday night three masked men entered the store of Charles Guild & Sons at Fort Bridger, overpowered Joseph Guild, his wife and the clerk and stole $600, including the postoffice money.
They marched the party over to the village saloon at the point of their revolvers and compelled them all to take a drink.
The robbers then rapidly rode away. A posse is in hot pursuit.
100 Years Ago
The Paris Post
June 22, 1922
WORLD’S MOST DEADLY GUN STANDS TEST
This machine gun weighs only 9 1/2 pounds. It will shoot single balls or shot, or will fire in bursts at the rate of 1,000 shots a minute. It will demolish an automobile in a few seconds. This new weapon of death is the invention of Gen. John F. Thompson, Director of Arsenals during the war.
TO OPERATE MOTOR BOATS
Mr. S.M. Rich and Lyman Collings have leased several large motor boats and are operating them on Bear Lake from Ideal Beach to Garden City, Lakota, Fish Haven and to the Bear Lake Hot Springs which is located on the east shore of the lake. Both men are experienced mechanics and will undoubtedly have a good patronage through the summer season.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
June 19, 1947
WOOL TO BE SHIPPED SOON
West side members of the Bear Lake wool pool will ship their 1947 clip from the Union Pacific depot at Montpelier on Monday, June 23, and those from the east side on Tuesday, June 24, announces F W Sorgatz, chairman. Loading will start at 8 a m each day.
About 150 growers comprise the wool pool, which this year totals about 175,000 pounds. The wool was consigned through Hallowell, Jones and Donald of Boston, and is being sold to the government commodity credit corporation set-up.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
June 12, 1972
OCCASION MARKS FLIGHT BEGINNING
An open house, fly-in breakfast, and the first scheduled flight of Key Airlines Service from Salt Lake City will take place at the Bear Lake County Airport Saturday, July 1, according to the Bear Lake County Airport Advisory Commission.
Breakfast will be served from 7 to 11 a. m. A schedule recently issued by Key Airlines Service lists daily Flight No. 614 departing Salt Lake City at 7 a.m., and arriving at Bear Lake Airport at 7:40; and No. 615, return flight leaving airport at 7:45 a. m., and arriving at Salt Lake City at 8 55.
Flight Number 622, daily except Saturday, leaves Salt Lake City at 615 p.m., arrives at 7:15 and returns as Flight 612 at 7:17 to arrive at Salt Lake City at 8-17 p.m., also daily except Saturdays.
There will be displays and prizes for winners of contests.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
June 15, 1997
LOCAL PROJECTS DELAYED BECAUSE OF FLOODS
Several highway projects that affect Bear Lake County have been postponed because of damage through flooding to other roads in Idaho.
A 6.9-mile project from the Utah line to St. Charles has been put on hold. The estimated cost of the project was $900,000 to $1.2 million. A 6-mile stretch of Idaho 36 from the Strawberry Summit to the forest boundary that would have cost about $700,000 has also been delayed.
Another project in the valley that is expected to be completed this summer is a 5.4-mile project between Ovid and Montpelier. it is one of a series of projects to rehabilitate U.S. Highway 89.