100 years ago
The Paris Post
October 28, 1920
Why Not
A few weeks ago, the town of St. Charles staged a community fair. There was a truly wonderful exhibit of home-grown products and scarcely was there a moment of the whole day that was not replete with things designed to make a visitor enjoy himself to the utmost, but neither of these features was the real crown of the eventful occasion. The big thing was that the name was not a misnomer – it was a Community Fair. Every detail, from the arrangement of the fruit and livestock to the printing of the programs was in the hands of a committee of farmers and others interested in the good name of the community, and so far as we are able to gather from those who should know, not a single one of the management received a thing for his services outside of the consciousness that he had helped out with a job that was a success from start to finish and meant more than can be measured in dollars, to the town and county. Back of the whole thing was that highly efficient organization, the Bear Lake County Farm Bureau.
The writer is moved to dream a bit.
St. Charles is just one town, in the bigger community of Bear Lake County. If that one small town, animated by the right spirit, can put over a fair such as the recent one, what could be done by the whole county, if animated by the same spirit? What indeed could be done by the whole county could NOT be done?
Worthwhile? We rather think so! And it can be done.
When the time comes that all of the communities in Bear Lake County are willing to foreswear their petty jealousies over little piffling things that do not amount to shucks, one way or the other, it will be done and we shall have a fair that is a fair!
75 years ago
Paris Post
October 25, 1945
State Health Director Makes Suggestions for Keeping Family Health
Idaho people are interested in keeping well. The children are in school: the hazards of communicable diseases spreading are present where people assemble in such places as schools, meetings, and even the movies.
What can families and communities do to improve this situation? Because in a large measure many of the communicable diseases are preventable.
Dr. Ruth J. Raattams, Director of Maternal and Child Health, makes the following recommendations:
“If all parents would develop the attitude of protecting the child and other family members from communicable diseases, epidemics could and would be greatly reduced.
Insanitary conditions in the home and in the community can spread disease – these conditions may be inadequate sewage and garbage disposal; flies and mosquitoes, rodents, insanitary homes; contaminated water and unclean milk.
“For the sake of your family’s good health, we should try to avoid needless illness and by that we would give the children a chance for normal development without handicaps,” Dr. Raattams added.
50 years ago
News Examiner
October 29, 1970
Retire After Long Business Tenure
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas E. Whittle will discontinue operation of the Burgoyne Café November 1. They announced no immediate plans other than to take a much-needed rest and vacation.
Widely known as “Tom” and “Fern,” Mr. and Mrs. Whittle have been associated with the Burgoyne Café for 42 years.
After buying out a share of the business in 1961, the café became located in the Montpelier Hotel, formerly known as the Burgoyne Hotel. Over the years, the modern, well equipped restaurant was well known throughout the Rocky Mountain area for its food, atmosphere and friendly and efficient catering.
25 years ago
News Examiner
October 25, 1995
Red Ribbon Week
Members of the high school’s leadership class spent the last two weeks organizing activities for this year’s Red Ribbon Week.
Among the activities were skits for each elementary school. In one, the three little pigs learned about the danger of using drugs from both the Big Bad Wolff and his brother, the Bigger Badder Wolff. The other skit showed Little Red Riding Hood discovering the dangers of talking to strangers.
The ribbons on the trees and painted on business windows as well as the red flags flying form the flag poles along Main Street in Montpelier were placed as a reminder to stay drug free.