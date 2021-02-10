100 years ago
Daily News
February 11, 1921
Pegram Mine will resume activity in near future
It will be good news to people of Montpelier and the Pegram section to learn that the mine of the Pegram Mining and Milling Company, with headquarters in Denver, Colo., is soon to be numbered among the real producing mines of the state.
Recent tests of the ore from the Pegram property tests high enough so that the company has decided definitely to install a mill at the mine just as soon as weather conditions will permit the work being undertaken. Last fall the first car of ore from this mine was shipped to Denver, and complete returns on the shipment show that the ore analyzes $6.50 to the ton. The company would have gone ahead with its plans of erecting a mill if the ore had only tested $4.00 per ton.
At present, preparations are being made for the shipment of two more cars of ore to Denver mills for further analysis. Already the Oregon Short Line has surveyed a line for a proposed spur to the mine, which is but a distance of some 600 yards, it is said, from the main line.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
February 14, 1946
One-fifth of babies born in Idaho last year found fathers in service
One out of every five babies that increased the state’s population in 1945 was born to the wife of an enlisted man in one of the armed force’s low pay grades.
Ruth J. Raatiama, M.D., Director of the Emergency Maternity and Infancy Care Program, Idaho Department of Public Health, said today that 2,023 babies were born to servicemen’s wives under the program and that Idaho’s population was increased by 11,605 births.
A program, called the EMIC program, provides for payment of all hospital bills, medical care, and physician’s services and is available to the families of enlisted men serving in the four low pay grades of all branches of the armed forces and aviation cadets.
In 1944, there were 1,961 babies born under the program in the State of Idaho, and 320 in 1943.
Three hundred and forty three of the babies were born in Ada County, Bannock County was in second place with 86, Canyon third with 155, Twin Falls fourth with 125, and Bonneville fifth with 123. Bear Lake County had 15.
50 years ago
News Examiner
February 11, 1971
Students selected to attend Presidential Classroom
Chairman Charles G. Allison announced in Washington, D.C., that Dorothy Brown and Eric Evans, seniors at Bear Lake High School, have been selected to participate in the 1971 Secondary High School Program of A Presidential Classroom for Young Americans. As two of 350 selected seniors from high schools throughout the United States, U.S. Territories, and the Department of Defense and Department of State dependent high schools abroad, they will spend a full week studying government under the tutelage of high-ranking government officials.
The students will attend Class No. 1 from Feb. 13 through Feb. 20. Wile attending the classroom, students will stay in specially-prepared quarters of Washington, D.C.’s prestigious Shoreham Hotel. One entire floor has been rebuilt to house students, staff, section classroom space, administrative offices, an infirmary and small student store. Students follow an academic course of 24 Seminars, seven units of study, numerous “question and answer session,” and group discussions.
Now in its third year of operation, A Presidential Classroom for Young Americans was initiated from White House memos dating back to an original idea of the late President John F. Kennedy.
25 years ago
News Examiner
February 14, 1996
ISU helps Bear Lake TV
Bear Lake residents have enjoyed and generously supported Bear Lake High School’s hometown television station, a novelty in Idaho. But they are now seeing hometown broadcasts taken to a new level, thanks to a complex switching and relay machine on loan from the electronics department at the Idaho State University School of Applied Technology.
Bear Lake High School is the only high school in Idaho to have a licensed television transmitting station. The new machine allows the student and faculty-run station to switch from various inputs.
Steve Kunz, electronics instructor, said, “We never could have afforded the switching machine without the help of the people at the ISU School of Applied Technology.”
ISU electronic systems instructor Dennis Vittetoe remarked, “Hopefully this partnership with Bear Lake will create more interest in ISU and bring more students into the electronics program.”