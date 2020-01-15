100 Years
Montpelier Examiner
January 23, 1920
The Montpelier Theatre Installs $10,000 Organ
Chas. Simminger and Dean R. Daynes from the Consolidated Music company of Salt Lake, have been in the city since last Saturday installing the new $10,000 Wurlitzer pipe organ for the Montpelier theatre.
This instrument, which was made especially for theatrical use, has all the effects for properly accompanying motion pictures.
Mr. Daynes played and demonstrated the instrument for the first time at the Wednesday evening performance and his varied program of classical and popular numbers was much enjoyed and appreciated by those who were fortunate enough to be present.
75 Years
The News-Examiner
January 25, 1945
Physicians Agree that Need Exists for Modern Hospital
Bear Lake county physicians, Dr. H.H. King, Dr. L.P. Gaertner, Dr. Spencer H. Rich, Dr. R. B. Lindsay and Dr. Reed J. Rich, unanimously and unreservedly agreed that there exists a genuine need in Bear Lake County for a new, modern hospital. In an interview yesterday, the physicians said that when the matter of a proposed hospital is presented through civic, church and other interested organizations, they would be 100 percent cooperative in every way. This interview was made to determine the sentiment of physicians regarding needs for a county-owned hospital.
The chamber of commerce at the next meeting will discuss the subject and present organization plans and announce committees.
Each physician was asked why he thought it was necessary that there should be a new, modern hospital of adequate size, owned and managed by the county. Following is a compilation of reasons advanced by the five doctors.
Unbeknown to the others, many of these reasons were expressed by all five men.
There is not room in the two hospitals at present time. Incidentally, the present room capacity is 24. All said, the minimum requirements for this county would be a 50-bed hospital.
Both hospitals are maintaining themselves now, which would lead one to believe that a single unit of the type desired would be economically self-supporting over a long period of years.
Communities get the type of medical care that they are entitled to, and the only way to get the highest and most efficient type of service is for the people themselves to become interested in a hospital.
A hospital is as much a community responsibility as schools. Large sums of money have been spent for education, school buildings, roads, and even cattle, but not much thought has been given toward public health facilities.
50 Years
The News Examiner
January 22, 1970
Church Leader Honored at Service
Funeral services for David O. McKay, 96-year-old president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were held today (Thursday) in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square.
Thousands of mourners, Mormon and non-Mormon alike, filed past the bier in the rotunda of the Church Office Building Tuesday evening, Wednesday, and prior to the rites.
25 Years
The News Examiner
January 25, 1995
City to leave water system in Home Canyon
Montpelier City never did receive all of its water from springs in Home Canyon, according to Mayor George Lane. Montpelier expects soon to abandon the section of water system in Home Canyon. Studies at the present time show that water supplies there are not worth the cost of replacing pipes and other necessary work. The springs themselves are influenced by surface water, a non-no for city water systems.
The system may be taken over by residents at the mouth of Home Canyon. They would have to buy shares in the Montpelier water system to be allowed to use the water, otherwise Home Canyon spring water will be allowed to flow unrestricted into Montpelier Creek where it will be used for irrigation.