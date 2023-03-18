120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 20, 1903
BIG RAISE: O.S.L. TRAINMEN ARE GRANTED FROM 12 TO 15 PER CENT INCREASE
General Superintendent Calvin of the Short Line came up from Salt Lake yesterday and met with a committee of the trainmen, who have been asking for a 20 per cent raise in wages. The matter was amicably adjusted by a compromise, which is entirely satisfactory to both the men and to the company. Passenger conductors and brakemen were granted an increase in wages of 12 per cent and freight conductors and brakemen were granted an increase in wages of 15 percent.
100 Years Ago
The Paris Post
March 22, 1923
MANY FORMER WAR MEN MEET SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE
War veterans of Paris took advantage of the recent visit of E. A. Swift, special contact representative of the United States Veteran's Bureau, who spent two days here this week interviewing former service men of the vicinity relative to their disabilities and telling them offers of the government relative to compensation, vocational training, hospitalization and war risk insurance.
Veterans who failed to meet the government representative and believe that they have just claims against the government should get in touch with the sub-district office of the Veterans' Bureau, in the McCarty Building, Boise, Idaho.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 25, 1948
PIONEER PARIS RESIDENT DIES
John David Lewis, 83, pioneer resident of Bear Lake county, died at 11:30 p.m., Tuesday at his home in Paris. He was born September 1, 1864 in Salt Lake City, the son of the late Joseph and Ann Elizabeth King Lewis, and when a baby accompanied his parents to Paris, where he had since resided. He engaged in cattle business and ranching, and for 30 years was employed at the old L. D. S. church ranch on Bear River, north of Georgetown, now known as the Budge ranch. For a number of years he rode the ranges for the Bear Lake County Cattle and Horse association. He was a member of the L. D. S. church.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 22, 1973
NEWS FROM DINGLE
A turkey supper was served at the Relief Society anniversary party on Saturday to 80. The program consisted of original poetry by Florence Ream, Florann Sparks, and Jean Alleman; twirling act, Audra Ream; songs, Danyell, Chauntell, and Moniqque Sparks, accompanied by Mrs. Bernard Sparks; tribute to visiting teachers. Mrs. Maud Hyer; readings, Gwen Humburg; songs, Larry LeBaron, accompanied by Mrs. LeBaron; remarks, Jean Alleman and Terrell Skinner; unicycle demonstration, Philip Hulme, who rode the cycle from Montpelier to Dingle.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 25, 1998
PASSEY RECEIVES SILVER BEAVER
Trapper Trails Council awarded Gene Passey a Silver Beaver award March 20 in Ogden during special ceremonies. Other native Bear Lake recipients of the Silver Beaver include Merlee McCourt of Rock Springs and Richard Tufts.
Passey has been involved as a scout leader since 1963, when he began working as a committee member in unit 645 in the Montpelier Second Ward.
Since that time he has worked almost continually in scouting as a member of the bishopric, a committee member, district chairman, a varsity coach, District Friends of Scouting Chairman, in district turkey shoots, on the Cache Valley Council and Trapper Trail Council on the financial committee.
