100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
June 25, 1920
Telephone Line to Kemmerer Assured
It will be good news to the people of Montpelier and southeastern Idaho in general to learn that the Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph company is at last in shape to begin construction work on the Montpelier Kemmerer direct toll line. This line has long been contemplated, but conditions brought on by the war halted practically all extension work of the telephone company as it did in many other lines of activity, and hence this important improvement has just been authorized.
With this line in operation, telephone traffic between southeastern Idaho and the entire southwestern part of Wyoming will be direct, passing through Montpelier. Heretofore, all telephone communications between southeastern Idaho, and even Star Valley, has been routed by way of Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake, but with the completion of the Montpelier-Kemmerer circuit all transcontinental communication will be transmitted through this city. The telephone company also will add two new circuits between Montpelier and Logan, which will add materially to the service between this section and Salt Lake and intermediate points.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
June 21, 1945
100,000,000 More Pounds of Used Fats Are Needed This Year!
They tell us that the fat salvage problem has got to be licked in the small cities, the towns and on the farms.
Our country has to have one hundred million more pounds of used fats this year over last. And we're the people who must save it.
We've rolled up our sleeves! We'll save every drop and bit it is possible to scrape -- and keep on doing it till the last Jap is licked.
How to do it: Save all used fats in a tin can. Keep it handy to the stove. Scrape your broilers and roasting pans, skim soups and gravies, for every drop counts. Keep solid pieces of fat, such as meat trimmings and table scraps, in a bowl. Melt down when your oven's going, add the liquid fat to the salvage can. Take the can to your butcher as soon as it's full. He will give you four cents and two red points for every pound. Your County Agent or Home Demonstration Agent can give you full particulars.
50 Years Ago
News Examiner
June 25, 1970
Cattle Truck Rollover
Ferris M. Kunz, Jr., accompanied by three nephews, Glen, Dennis and Danny Bills, on Monday of last week had the harrowing experience of having his two-ton truck loaded to capacity with cattle roll over and land on its wheels in the Blackfoot River.
En route through the Narrows to Lane's Creek with 11 cows and one bull, he turned to miss a hole in the road, crowded the shoulder which gave way causing the vehicle to completely turn over.
Mr. Kunz assisted the three boys to the bank. No one was injured. Two cows were killed at a loss of $400, the 1966 truck totaled out.
25 Years Ago
News Examiner
June 28, 1995
Pugmire endured 48 hours on roof for senior citizens
Yvonne Pugmire collected $2,572.50 as she sat on the roof of the Bear Lake Senior Citizens Center in Montpelier. She stayed on the roof for 48 hours beginning Wednesday morning. She climbed down at 8 a.m. Friday morning.
The nights were cool; it got down to 28 degrees early Thursday morning, but Yvonne had prepared for the cold temperatures with a sleeping bag and several layers of clothing.
She wasn't prepared for the street noises that seemed especially loud. The noise of the backup horn of the backhoe, trucks, cars and buses seemed to be magnified on the roof. The noise made it impossible to hear a radio or hear the sound of a portable TV. Yvonne occupied her time with crocheting and talking with people who were passing by.
She was challenged to the roof by the manager of the senior center in Soda Springs who spent the same hours on the roof of the senior center there and by Dean Abrams who raised money for the Franklin County Seniors by staying on the marquee at the Worm Creek Opera House in Preston for 48 hours.
Yvonne said the Bear Lake seniors will add the money raised this week amount to the $9,100 already collected for the new senior citizens van. She feels very good about the donations that have been received during the past six months or so. The senior center would love to receive even more donations to finish paying for the van which cost $20,000.
Pugmire thanked KVSI, The News-Examiner, and the many businesses and the many individuals who contributed.