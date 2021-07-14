100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
July 1, 1921
STAGE SET FOR DOINGS ON MONDAY
The state is all set for the big July Fourth celebration to be held in Montpelier next Monday. Bear Lake County folks will come from all parts to help make the celebration one of the best ever held in this county, and the people of Montpelier are not losing sight of a single feature that will add to the attractiveness of the festivities.
The racing program at Strong’s track, which is scheduled for later in the afternoon, will be the best horse racing program to be given in southeastern Idaho on that day, and will draw fans from all parts of the territory.
The ball game will be played between Montpelier’s stalwart Phosphates and a crack picked team from Ovid.
A special band has been organized to furnish music during the day.
The wrestling match at the Montpelier Theatre in the evening between “Dutch” Anderson, Montpelier favorite, and Henry Jones, of Provo, Utah, will be an extraordinary event.
Children’s games will prove a big drawing card for the youngsters of Bear Lake County.
Efforts are now being made to open the celebration in the morning by a parade, and while the committee has not reported, it is quite sure that a worthy pageant will be put on.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
July 4, 1946
BOY SCOUT TROOP 84 ENJOYS CAMPING TRIP THROUGH YELLOWSTONE PARK
Boy Scouts of Troop 84 left Montpelier at 9 o’clock on June 24 on their trip to Yellowstone Park. The route taken was through Star Valley and the Grand Canyon of the Snake River. Stops the first day included Afton, Jackson, and Jenny’s Lake in Grand Teton National Park. Camp was made the first night at the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake.
The following morning the boys saw Old Faithful and the Riverside Geyser.
Wednesday morning they drove around Yellowstone Lake to Fishing Bridge Camp.
After camp was broken the next morning they made the trip to the upper and lower falls of the Yellowstone river, Tower Falls, Osprey Falls, and a view of the mountains and canyons. They then made camp at Mammoth Hot Spring.
Friday morning was spent on a tour over Mammoth Terraces with a park ranger after which the trip was completed with a trip visiting Obsidian Cliff, Norris Geyser Basin, Silver Gate, the Hoodoos, and Gibbon Falls.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
July 1, 1971
PARIS HORSE SHOW DRAWS CROWD — GEORGETOWN MAN AWARDED TROPHY
A record crowd attended the fast-moving, well-organized Horse Show at Paris Rodeo Grounds on Saturday featuring 148 entries in 21 events. Bob Clark of Georgetown was awarded the Don Hunter Memorial Trophy.
Manual Hernandez of Fort Hall, who has judged the biggest horse shows in the Northwest states, performed in that capacity at the 24th annual presentation of the horse show held in connection with the Paris celebration under sponsorship of the Bear Lake Rangers.
The annual event continues Saturday, July 3, with a parade.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
July 3, 1996
100th ANNIVERSARY NEW BUTCH CASSIDY MEDALLIONS NOW BEING DISTRIBUTED
On Aug. 12, 1896, at 3:13 p.m., Butch Cassidy, with accomplices, robbed the Bank of Montpelier.
One hundred years later, the top 10 finishers in the sixth leg of the PowerBar International Women’s Challenge bike race were awarded handcrafted sterling silver commemorative bank robbery medallions by the Greater Bear Lake Valley Chamber of Commerce. Each medallion was presented inside a miniature “bank bag” by a member of the chamber’s executive board.
The medallions were made especially to commemorate the 100-year commemoration of the 1896 robbery of the Bank of Montpelier by Butch Cassidy and his outlaw gang, the Wild Bunch.
The medallions were introduced at the award ceremony. “It is fitting that we introduce the medallions commemorating the centennial of the Butch Cassidy Bank Robber by awarding them to the top cyclists,” Joel Lyman, chamber president said. “It’s exciting to be giving the medallions as an award for this type of event because of the large number of international riders. The medallions could end up anywhere in the world.”
Promoters of the PowerBar bike race were impressed by the level of local participation in Bear Lake County. The medallions were an unexpected surprise.