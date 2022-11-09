125 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner November 10, 1897
EDITOR’S NOTES
Recently the Star Valley correspondent of the Evanston News-Register, in writing up a cattle sale, said H. H. Dalrymple had bought a bunch of steers from Barber Bros., giving a $500 check to bind the bargain. The article further states that the check was protested and that the brothers had to sell to another party at a loss of $1,000...
The misunderstanding all came about through Mr. Dalrymple’s inability to ship to Omaha over the Short Line and U. P., thus delaying his money a few days longer than he had anticipated. The Barber Bros, were so well satisfied that they told Messrs. Strong and Dalrymple that any time in the future they had stock to sell the latter named gentleman would be given the first opportunity to buy them.
The explanation is published to right any wrong that may have been done by the item referred to.
Mr. Dalrymple’s checks now, as always, are perfectly good.
100 Years Ago Bear Lake County News November 9, 1922
PARIS RETAINS COUNTY SEAT
The election on Tuesday, November 7th proved to be the most exciting ever held in this county. The interest in election was centered in the County Seat removal contest, Paris retaining the County Seat by a vote of 2075 to 1437...
Montpelier and those in favor of the removal have, however, proven themselves to be good losers, judging from the sentiments expressed since final returns have been received, and they are to be congratulated upon the fair and clean campaign which they conducted, every effort having been made to eliminate personal references and mis-representations.
75 Years Ago The News-Examiner November 6, 1947
GARDEN CITY BOY IS VICTIM OF AUTO ACCIDENT
Kent Benson, 17, son of Willis and Stella Brooker Benson of Garden City, Utah, was killed about 1 o’clock a.m. Saturday morning in an auto accident as he and a companion were returning to their home from a dance at Paris.
According to reports, the car, an old model Chevrolet sedan, left the road about a mile south of Fish Haven, struck a utility pole, which severed the top from the sedan, throwing Kent from the car and landing him among the rocks. Another machine following behind, stopped and took the injured youth back to Paris, where a physician pronounced him dead on arrival, from a brain concussion.
50 Years Ago The News-Examiner November 9, 1972
MUSIC STUDENTS WILL ENTER CLINIC
Eleven students from the Bear Lake High School Band will attend the clinic November 17 and 18 at Blackfoot. Regular clinic band members are Janet Jewell, Kathy Teuscher, Roxanne Kroll, Eloise Kunz, Bruce Portela, Douglas Eborn, Albert Johnson, Philip Owsley, Richard Burgoyne, and Carina Kunz, and by special request for Honors Band, Alan Hoge.
The 18 girls chorus students attending are Karen Grimmett, Cindy Ochsenbein, Shelley Hemmert, Kris tie Olsen, Debra Boehme, Gail Ward, Sandra Peterson, Debra Kunz, Tracy Hill, Connie Carver, Michele Jacobson, Brenda Nielson, Sheila Wilkes, Iva Lou Michaelson, Janet Bischoff, Debbie Lyon, Lisa Whitaker and Shauna Matthews.
25 Years Ago The News-Examiner November 10, 1997
GRAIN PRICES NOT PROMISING
Gram growers in the Boar Lake area are expecting an excellent crop this year, both in quality and quantity. Grain prices, however, do not look as promising, said Steve Portela of Walton Feed in Montpelier.
“Prices will be lower than last year and definitely lower than two years ago,” he said.
In comparison, two years ago the price of barley peaked at $8 per hundredweight. Last year, prices were around $6. This year, barley is currently at $4.25 per hundredweight.
