100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
April 22, 1921
Hot Springs to be fine resort
H. P. Rust, lessee and manager of the Bear Lake Hot Springs, arrived in Montpelier early in the week to assume charge of the Hot Springs resort during the coming season. Mr. Rust, along with owners of the property, have gone over the Springs and outlined a definite program of improvements, which will be undertaken at once. The bathing facilities will be thoroughly renovated and placed in fine condition for the people of this county and tourists.
Among the improvements that will be made will be repainting and calcimining the outside and interior of the bath house. The grounds will be cleaned up and made tidy for picnic parties, and after Mr. Rust gets through with the premises, they will be inviting to the public.
The hotel will be operated and meals and lunches served, as well as any other accommodations that may be desired. Efforts will be made to have the pool ready for use next Sunday, but the grand opening will not be announced until a date when the management feels reasonably certain that the roads will be in good condition.
Mr. Rust’s family will arrive here from Salt Lake during the week from Salt Lake during the week and will become residents of Bear Lake County. The waters of those springs are ideal for bathing and very healthful, and under sound business management will be a big drawing card to the people of Bear Lake County.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
April 25, 1946
Montpelier Creek still flooding over banks
Rampaging Montpelier Creek, out of its banks in many places between 5th and 11th Streets and flooding yards and basements, appeared to be rising still more today. From all indications the peak of the run-off has not been reached. Ranger Oliver Cliff said there was considerable snow left at the source of Montpelier Creek and tributaries, and with continued warm weather the water would be higher than at the present time.
Channels have been dug over Beckwith and 6th Streets to relieve the congestion caused by culverts too small to carry the volume of water. Work done by the Street Department, under E. B. Wuthrich, and property owners with flooded or threatened land adjacent to the stream, has done much toward confining the creek to its channel, which has had to be diked above impeding culverts and sharp curves.
A warmer than usual April has accounted for the run-off, which began almost a month earlier than normal.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
April 22, 1971
Music students win ratings
Bear Lake High School band and girl’s chorus were given Superior ratings and the mixed chorus and Excellent award as a result of Saturday’s performances in the Class B District Music Festival conducted at Highland High School, Pocatello.
The band’s Superior was the first such award for that group since the consolidation of former Fielding and Montpelier High Schools in 1967.
In speaking of the fine showing made by students at Pocatello, Waldo Andersen, director, said, “I am extremely proud of our youngsters. They acted like ladies and gentlemen and performed like champions.”
Fifty percent of all individual soloists received Superior, 40 percent got Excellent, and 10 percent received Good ratings.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
April 24, 1996
Students develop the skill of listening to help others
Bear Lake Middle School Natural Helpers attended a two-day retreat at Ideal Beach April 19 and 20. The students spent two days developing listening skills so they can begin to help their peers.
“Kids naturally go to their friends when they have problems,” said Bruce Belnap, high school counselor and one of the organizers of the Natural Helpers Program. “Unfortunately, kids don’t always have the necessary skills to help their friends when they need help. This program is designed to help those who have been identified by their peers as ones they trust and to train them to listen as well as to know when problems are too big for them to handle. That’s when knowing how to refer a student to someone else and whom to refer them to are vital.”
Eight students from each of the three middle school grades attended the retreat accompanied by several adults. Activities included such things as skits, role playing, and just talking to one another to gain some insight into how people think and react.
“This was a great group of kids,” Belnap said. “They participated in some activities that can be really embarrassing, but they did it with all their heart. It was an overnight retreat, and everyone was well-behaved and did what was expected. I think everyone, adults included, came back with a clearer understanding of how to listen to each other and how to help.”