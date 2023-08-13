120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 14, 1903
BOB MEEKS, THE NOTORIOUS CHARACTER ESCAPES FROM THE INSANE ASYLUM
Bob Meeks, the notorious Bear Lake convict who has made so many sensational attempts to escape imprisonment, has made another effort, which, so far as known, has been successful.
In one of his efforts at the penitentiary he was shot in the leg and amputation was necessary to save his life. After his recovery he climbed to the top of a high scaffold where some new work was being done in the penitentiary and then leaped to the ground head first. He lived but was declared insane and was sent to the asylum at Blackfoot where he made his escape Saturday night, stealing a horse and apparently getting safely away. The particulars of the escape are not yet known here.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
August 16, 1923
THREE FORMER BEAR LAKE RESIDENTS VICTIMS OF MINE DISASTER
Three former residents of Bear Lake County lost their lives in the mine disaster at Kemmerer on the morning of August 14th.
They were John Zumbrumen of Raymond and a nephew, also John Zumbrumen. The men are a son and brother of the late Arnold Zumbrumen who died just recently at his ranch on Sheep Creek. The bodies were brought to Montpelier this afternoon on No. 17 and funeral plans will be announced later.
The third man was J. A. Walton, who formerly operated a passenger stage between this city and Afton, Wyoming. He is survived by his widow and three children. It is thought that the remains of Mr. Walton will be taken to Afton for burial.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 19, 1948
VOTE TO RETAIN METERS
Montpelier residents, by vote of 402 to 338, or a plurality of 88, favored the retention of parking meters in the city, according to information Wednesday from H. G. Nuckols, chairman of a poll taking committee. The poll was taken to determine sentiment of people regarding the disposition of meters, which were installed for a trial period of one year. The city was divided into 15 districts, with workers from the chamber conducting the survey. It is understood that the city council would be guided by the results of the poll.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 16, 1973
GOVERNOR TO ARRIVE FOR LAKE SESSIONS
Governor Cecil B. Andrus will arrive In Montpelier Friday to co-host, with Utah Governor Calvin Rampton, a meeting of the Bear Lake Regional Commission.
Purpose of the meeting, according to Andrus and Rampton, is to bring members of Utah and Idaho congressional delegations together with various Federal officials and commission members to discuss, mutual problems facing the Bear Lake Regional Commission.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 19, 1998
DISTRICT HEARS HOW BUILDINGS ARE BEING READIED FOR SCHOOL
Bear Lake School board will be making a tough decision as they set a new attendance policy for Bear Lake High School.
On one hand students are participating in activities that are not school sanctioned, such as rodeo club and dog-sled racing. On the other the board is mandated to do whatever they need to do to see that students get a good education.
Principal Clay Homer said that when testing time comes, the students who miss classes also miss the knowledge they would have gained by being in class. The district is considering a policy that would allow students to miss up to six days per trimester before losing credit. Should students miss more than six days because of illness or other necessity they may appeal. The six days would not be excused or unexcused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.