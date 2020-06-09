100 years ago
The Paris Post
June 17, 1920
Telephone operators have rush periods as others do who serve the public
There are rush periods in every line of business, especially where the public is being served, and when these rush periods come the capacity of the utility is invariably overtaxed and someone must wait for service.
A man will wait in line patiently several minutes to make a deposit in a bank, to buy a two-cent postage stamp, to register a letter, to buy a railroad ticket or a seat in the theatre, and make no complaint. He will go personally to see a business man and will sit in line for half an hour before he can be “seen,” and think nothing of it.
The vast system of the Mountain States Telephone Company which cares for 306,301 telephones in its own territory alone, is set up to answer calls in a very few seconds. Any variation therefrom is usually because a number of calls have come in simultaneously.
In telephone operation, as in everything else, when an overload occurs, patience should be exercised by everyone until the jam has been relieved. The operator is not always to blame – the equipment may be short owing to scarcity of materials, but it is not at fault – even the public that creates the rush periods is not to be blamed.
Abnormal conditions are the answer. Patience and reasonable consideration are the temporary remedy until adequate equipment may be had.
75 years ago
News Examiner
June 21, 1945
Silver Star given for heroic action
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Pugmire have received word from their son, Sgt. Deward Pugmire, who is with the Third Army in Germany, that he has been awarded the Silver Star for heroic action.
By order of the Commanding General, George S. Patton, the following citation accompanied the Silver Star award, “the Silver Star is awarded for gallantry in action to Deward R. Pugmire, Sgt. The courage and disregard for personal safety displayed by this enlisted man reflects the highest credit upon himself and the armed forces of the United States.”
50 years ago
News-Examiner
June 18, 1970
Talented Ovid beauty wins Miss Idaho title at pageant
Noralyn Olsen completed her year’s reign as Miss Bear Lake in a spectacular way Saturday evening when chosen Miss Idaho out of a field of 20 contestants at the 21st annual Miss Idaho Pageant. It was the highest honor ever accorded a Miss Bear Lake entry from the local pageant sponsored by Montpelier Lions Club.
Described as a contestant who established her identity by poise, ease and dignity throughout the pageant activities that began on Tuesday of last week, Miss Olsen apparently rated high in all five major judging divisions but received special recognition from judges and audience at the final night in her composed thoughtful and dignified extemporaneous answers to questions posed by judges.
Miss Olsen who has taken piano lessons for 10 years also played a piano solo of “Etude on the Black Keys” by Chopin. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Olsen of Ovid. She entered last year’s Miss Bear Lake Pageant under sponsorship of Zed’s Glass and Paint.
25 years ago
News Examiner
June 21, 1995
Three will go to national
Three area cowboys fared very well this past weekend at their high school rodeo finals. Beau Nield and Chet Keetch from Bear Lake High and Wes Weston from Rich High School will be competing at the National High School Finals in Gillette, Wyoming, starting July 17.
Beau Nield, son of Jed and Marie Nield, Pegram, took second in the state finals in the bull riding competition. Chet Keetch, son of Danny and Debbie Keetch, Dingle, placed fourth in calf roping.
Wes Weston, son of Tom and Vicki Weston, Laketown, won the saddle bronc riding event for the second year in a row at the Utah State Rodeo Finals held in Heber City. Wes also received a $500 scholarship for his riding ability.