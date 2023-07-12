120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
July 10, 1903
THE FOURTH IN MONTPELIER — NOTES OF THE DAY
Only one accident took place during the day, and that was at the ball game. Catcher Herzog of the Montpelier’s collided with a base runner at the home plate. The impact rendered him unconscious for a short time, but after a few minutes he pluckily went on with the game.
There were few drunks and the great crowd was in the best of humor for a good time.
Pocatello, Soda Springs and Cokeville all sent big delegations.
Most of the business houses were gaily decorated for the occasion.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
July 12, 1923
PROMINENT MONTPELIER CITIZENS PARTICIPATE IN SPECIAL SUMMER MULLIGAN MOTORING
A Montpelier mulligan party paid a complimentary visit to Hon. C. B. Wilson Sunday. At least 12 Montpelier citizens joined Mr. Wilson and crossed the Bear River at Soda Point by the swinging bridge and enjoyed the afternoon on the mountain side, camping under the shade of the quaking asps beside a pure ice water spring. The return across the river was made by the high line cable though the kindness of the outside manager, Mr. Susie of the Phoenix camp. The visitors thoroughly enjoyed the inspection of the wonderful work going on at the camp. A mulligan dinner was served on the side of the mountain.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 15, 1948
PARIS POOL HALL ROBBED LAST FRIDAY
The pool ball operated by Ralph Rich in Paris was robbed early Friday morning, according to Sheriff Gilbert P. Arnell. Money taken from the cash register and money bag amounted to about $75 and fishing equipment was also taken. Entrance was made through a window at the rear of the place.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 12, 1973
APPREHEND SUSPECTS IN BURGLARY AT DINGLE
Three men were apprehended by Sheriff Larry Lloyd July 3 in Paris and charged with first degree burglary of the older Ream house, located south of the home of Mrs J Rodney Ream, at Dingle.
Eldon R Knudsen, 22, Terry Smedley, 23, and Roy S Fordham, 22, all of the Roy Utah area were arrested at 4 p m July 3. They appeared before Judge Willis J Ward and on July 5 released after each posted $2,500 bond They will reappear before Judge Ward at a preliminary hearing on a date to be set.
On discovery of the break-in about 2 a m, July 3, Sheriff Larry Lloyd was notified. The three men apparently fled, leaving behind a three quarter ton pickup truck.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 15, 1998
WAGONS ROLL AT OREGON TRAIL CENTER
Six wagons made an early morning arrival at the Clover Creek encampment last week. This statement would be common over a hundred years ago, but this week’s arrival was an exciting mile post for the volunteers of the National Oregon/California Trail Center in Montpelier.
The recreated wagons were patterned specifically after wagon designs of the Oregon Trail period and will be displayed inside the center’s main floor. Commissioned by the center, the wagons will be the centerpiece to interpreting life on the trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.