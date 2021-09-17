100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
September 23, 1921
GEORGETOWN WILL HAVE MODERN DEPOT
The Oregon Short Line has under construction a depot at Georgetown, which will be completed in the near future. When the depot is completed the telegraph office now located at Novine will be moved to George town , and a night and day dispatcher's office installed in the new station .
It is believed that the section head quarters now located at Novine will also be moved to Georgetown , where east and west section crews will section crews will operate from.
75 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
September 26, 1946
HORSES ARE SHIPPED TO LOS ANGELES
Horses from this area being purchased by J. W. Hillman of Oxford, Idaho are shipped to Los Angeles, where they are slaughtered and then sent to France for human consumption. A car load was shipped last month from the local stock yards, and Mr. Hillman expects to ship another early next month. Mr. Hillman said thus far he has sent about 3,000 horses to the Los Angeles slaughtering house.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
September 23, 1971
Ranchers Report Losses In Flooding
Spring and summer flooding along Bear River caused over $200,000 in damages and involved more than 2000 acres of land, according to Wayne Kunz, local resident and farmer. In a meeting September 4, in the Montpelier City Hall, farmers and listed their apparent losses caused by the floods along Bear River. It was reported that much of the land was under water from May until late in July. Damages covered the loss of spring crops, heavy loss to established crops, especially alfalfa hay, losses in ground efficiency due to the lack of weed control and some washing and soil erosion. Frank W. Hirschi, former legislator from Bear Lake County, and one of the principal land owners affected by the flood reviewed the operations of water along the Bear River over-the past 50 years. The group resolved themselves to seek after better flood control measures by involving local, state and Federal agencies. Mr. Kunz reports that the losses of crops especially due to the late flooding into the month of July is still being investigated. Other landowners attending the meeting were: Edwin Alleman, Larry Alleman, Tony Kunz from Bern, Walter Dimond, Glen Grunig, Wayne Kunz, Raymond Peterson, Owen Stephens, Frank W. Hirschi from Montpelier, Doyr Cornelison of Bennington, and Gary Thompson of Georgetown.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
September 25, 1996
Possible federal help seen for Stringtown
StringtownRoad, the major highway in Georgetown, could get help through the forest service. It has been designated a federal forest highway. As a federal forest highway the road is eligible for federal money to make it better for the traffic put on it by the forest needs.
As many as 600 logging trucks travel the road each year, bringing down loads of timber from the logging areas East and North of Georgetown. In addition the road sees traffic during the summer from workers who travel through Slug Creek as the shortest way to the Rhone Poulenc mines northeast of Soda Springs.
Cattle and sheep trucks use the road spring and fall as ranchers truck their cattle and sheep to grazing allotments. Others who use Stringtown road are hunters, campers, huckleberry pickers and sightseers.
A meeting was held with Georgetown city officials and Forest Service personnel from Ogden last Wednesday to assess the needs of the road. The present plans are that the road / will be redone by the year 2001. Before that time the road will be surveyed and studied to determined" just what it will take to make the road hold up under the load it carries.
During the meeting officials talked about raising the road, putting in a good mat and then paving it. It will be widened to 24 ft. At the present time it measures about 18 to 20 feet wide. The shoulders of the road have crumbled in a number of places.
The paving project is expected to take in the portion of the highway between its beginning at highway 30 and go up as far as left fork, about 3/ 4 of a mile beyond the city limits of Georgetown.
The city and county officials have been working to get federal funding for redoing the road for about three years. Since that time city officials have imposed load limits, speed limits, and other restrictions on travel on the road. The city budget does not contain enough to do major maintenance of Stringtown Road.