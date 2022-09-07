125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
September 8, 1897
ANOTHER FAKE
A report was sent out from Paris last week about a big strike of rich ore in the Humming Bird mine and that the excitement at the county seat was intense. This is not so. The facts are that the property has been showing good ore for some time and that the owners had bonded the claim for $10,000, receiving a cash bonus of $1,000 down.
No particular excitement resulted from the deal, and every one is awaiting the development of the claim.
The harm from such reports lies in the fact that mining men in other states may believe there is a big excitement and come here only to find things running along as usual. We have been long enough in mining camps to know that it pays to tell the facts concerning such matters. Bear Lake has a fine outlook for good paying mines, but so far nothing phenomenal has been struck, only good prospects.
100 Years Ago
The Paris Post
September 7, 1922
RIGHT OF WAY IS ALWAYS DUE THE CAR TO THE RIGHT
If every automobile driver will adhere to the code of giving the car on the right the right-of-way, many of the fatal automobile accidents that shock the readers of the daily papers every day can be avoided.
This is the opinion of Dal H. Lewis, acting executive chairman of the American Automobile association, who has been studying driving regulations for many years.
"No automobile driver should be compelled to watch both sides of the street," said Lewis. "The rule of the road, both in the city and in the open country, is that the driver on the right has the right-of-way, and there should be a severe punishment for any person who violates that rule.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 4, 1947
PARKING METERS TO OPERATE SOON
Completing of the installation of parking meters in Montpelier is expected within the next few days, according to Chief of Police Jesse Dunn. The meters will go into operation as soon as they are installed. Motorists are warned to comply strictly with the regulations. The meters will be in operation between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., excepting Sundays and holidays.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 7, 1972
SCOUTS MAKE TRIP TO PACIFIC COAST
Boy Scout Troop 684 of the Third Ward made a deep sea fishing trip August 19-26 at Ilwaco, Washington near Astoria, Oregon, where the Columbia River meets the Pacific Ocean.
The group went out on two 42-foot charter fishing boats. They brought in 72 salmon weighing an average of 20 pounds each and two sea bass. They also visited Seattle and other points of interest, Space Center, Seaside, Oregon, the ocean beaches, oyster processing plant, and salmon canning factory, the Bonneville Dam and fish hatchery, John Day dam and fish ladders.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 3, 1997
COMMISSIONERS HEAR ROAD CONCERNS
Bear Lake County Commissioners reviewed road work with road and bridge supervisor Gary Swa; work will be done this fall to prepare the road between Bern and Ovid.
Commissioners responded to many requests that have been made by members of the community to improve the road. Eventually the county will pave the surface.
Commissioners reviewed at least two forest access roads in the Bailey Creek subdivision. The goal is to make sure that access is provided to public lands in that area.