100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 25, 1921
Occupies own building
On Tuesday, H.B. Whitman vacated the Odd Fellows building which he has been doing business in for many years, and moved his entire stock into his own building, which heretofore has been part of the institution. Mr. Whitman made room for his stock by finishing the second floor of his building and by disposing of his grocery stock and eliminating that department.
The second floor is reached by a convenient stairway toward the back of the building. On the second floor Mr. Whitman has installed the notions, crockery, glassware and similar department, while the main store is being used entirely for dry goods. Mr. Whitman is now comfortably located, and much inconvenience will be eliminated in transacting business in the future by being located under one roof.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
February 21, 1946
Old Montpelier hospital to be remodeled into eight unit modern apartment house
The Montpelier hospital building will be remodeled into an apartment house containing eight modern apartments, each consisting of a kitchen, living room, bedroom, dinette and bathroom, according to an announcement by G. K. Ashley and Carvel Mattson, who are making the improvements.
Plans call for four apartments on each floor and a caretaker’s apartment in the basement. An addition of reinforced concrete will be built on the east and west ends and the exterior remodeled, plastered and painted. Each ground floor apartment will have its own private entrance, while a north side stairway will lead to the four upstairs apartments. In addition to the basement apartment, there will be laundry and drying rooms, storage space and other facilities for the tenants.
Joe Novachek is the architect and O. H. Grimmett of Paris, contractor. The apartment will be ready for occupancy about June 1, Mr. Ashley said.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
February 25, 1971
Seniors gain merit finalist standings
Two Bear Lake High School seniors have achieved Merit Finalist ratings in the National Merit Scholarship Program, Principal Harold Phillips, announced Wednesday.
Word was received in a letter from Edward C. Smith, President of Merit Corporation, that Dorothy Brown, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilmer Brown of Liberty, and Norman Mecham, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Mecham of Fish Haven, are finalists.
The two students now become among the top students in the nation in chances for scholarships through the Merit Scholarship Program. Approximately 3,000 of the 14,500 finalists will be assisted directly by the Corporation. Others will receive institutional assistance form the college of their choice.
“In gaining the recognition, the two students continue the fine tradition that has been built up over the years by Bear Lake students,” Principal Phillips said. Since 1956, the total of students to achieve the ranking has now reached 20.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
February 28, 1996
Pat Wilde given commendation
Montpelier Mayor George Lane and the Montpelier City Council honored Pat Wilde for his contributions to the community, particularly his preservation of the history of Montpelier and the surrounding regions.
The certificate commends Pat for 69 years of service. Mayor Lane explained that although Pat is just 69 years old, he seems to have begun almost from the moment of birth soaking in facts about the history of Idaho.
Since moving to Bear Lake Valley nearly 40 years ago, he began concentrating on the history of this corner of the state. He has published two books, Volumes I and II of “Treasured Tidbits of Time,” which relate in story form various facts of local history.
He taught school in the Bear Lake District for 33 years. He is best remembered by students as a librarian. If the reference book students were looking for was checked out, Mr. Wilde could tell you what was in it, one student related.
Montpelier City Council is nominating Wilde’s latest published work to the Idaho Library Association for consideration as Idaho Book of the Year for 1995.
Pat is in the process of preparing four more books for publication. He has enough material for Volumes II and IV of “Tidbits,” a gazette for Bear Lake County, and a Dutch Oven Cookbook.
Pat is also an entertaining lecturer and known for sharing his knowledge of history on radio and in newspaper articles.