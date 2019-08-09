100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 15, 1919
PRESIDENT WILSON WILL VETO REPEAL BILL
Washington, Aug. 12—President Wilson, it was said today, will veto the law proposing the repeal of the day-light saving act. The measure has been before the President since Aug 5 and he is expected to return it to congress before the end of the week.
Efforts to pass the agricultural bill with its repeal rider over the president’s veto failed last month and leaders in both house and senate doubt that the two-thirds majority necessary to pass the repeal law over the executive’s head can be mastered.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
August 17, 1944
MONTPELIER HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASIUM ORDERED CLOSED BY BOARD OF EDUCATION
Expert Opinion Declares Building Unsafe for Further Use
During the past five years, there have developed very noticeable cracks in the east and west walls of the high school gymnasium, especially in the large brick pilasters which were designed to give strength and rigidity to the extensive walls of the building, according to information from Supt. A.J. Winters. Also, it has been noticed that these pilasters have shown and increasing amount of bulge over this period of time. The foundation which was built with native limestone and lime mortar is badly disintegrating and has been determined to be the real cause for the walls giving way.
Either renovation or new construction will probably be impossible until after the close of the war. Accordingly, the Board of Education has concluded that the safest procedure is to dispose of the building for salvage and require its removal as soon as possible. It is recognized that loss of these facilities will work a very serious handicap upon the school program, but in the face of the opinion and advice of experts the Board and Administration cannot feel justified to run the risk of a collapse of the structure, probably while occupied for school or other public use.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
August 14, 1969
STUDENTS PLAN FOR HIGHER EDUCATION
As the college season approaches a survey of the 1969 graduating class from Bear Lake High School indicates that 79.2 percent plan to attain higher education in one form or another.
Eighty-seven of the 125 graduates in May will enter regular colleges and universities; eight students will go to business schools; one has entered into nursing; and two girls have already begun beauty school training.
Four boys have selected the armed forces, while nine girls and two boys have been married.
Only 12 members of the class remain undecided as to the futures.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
August 17, 1994
HANGING BY A THREAD
Richard Crane, 37 of Montpelier, woke up to a right guard rail as he was driving down HWY 36 last Wednesday. Cranking the steering wheel away from the right, he jumped the leftguard rail, sailed through the air between the guy wires of two telephone poles and landed on its nose. But the rear wheels remained in the air, suspended by one of the guy wires.
“If it wasn’t for those wires, I think this would have been a fatal accident,” said County officer, Dave Matthews.
Crane and his passenger, James Dunn, 14, were able to exit the total vehicle with only abraisions and bruises. They were treated at the Franklin County Medical Center and released. Mink Creek was left without electrical power while crews extracted the vehicle and repaired the lines.
Crane was cited for inattentive driving.