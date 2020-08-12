100 Years Ago
News Examiner
August 20, 1920
Permanent Club Camp to be Built
A campaign for the purpose of raising funds to erect suitable buildings at the State Fair Grounds to house Farm Bureau junior boys and girls at the Fair this year has been launched by the State Club Department of the University Extension Division. Mrs. Flora M. Richardson, formerly county club agent in this county but not of Jerome county, is assisting Mr. Barber in the campaign in Bear Lake County.
The buildings to be constructed will consist of a kitchen and dining hall, under one roof and costing approximately $4,000, equipped; also two dormitories, each two stories high and equipped with beds, shower baths, toilets, dressing rooms, etc., and estimated to cost approximately $7,000 each. However, owing to prevailing conditions, efforts will be made to build only one of the dormitories this year. Each dormitory will accommodate about 150 children, or 75 to a floor. Each building will be a frame affair with wire screened sides, tight board floor and a shingle roof and will be erected at the least possible cost with a view to comfort rather than appearance, and equipped with the barest necessities.
We are sure that the people will contribute liberally to this cause as nothing more worthy has come before the people of the State for a long time.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
August 16, 1945
Paris Celebrates Victory with Car Parade, Bonfire, and Dance
The world's greatest day of all days, August 14, 1945, was received moderately quiet here.
A few who heard the first news early Tuesday morning drove their cars around town with the horns sounding.
When the official news was received about 5 p.m., a group of cars soon assembled and were noisily parading through the city. The procession of about 25 cars, with the leading cars carrying large American flags, drove to Montpelier where they also paraded the streets.
About six o'clock in the evening a few enthusiasts got things going. A huge bonfire was built in the center square, and Hugh Shepherd managed to get together a few of his orchestra members and furnished a little music for the occasion. Mr. Dan C. Rich gave a splendid short talk to the large crowd which assembled. At ten o'clock, the orchestra went to the pavilion where the public was invited to a couple hours of dancing.
50 Years Ago
News Examiner
August 20, 1970
Extends Invitation to View Primroses
J.L. Cottle of Fish Haven reports that since blooming time began on July 6, his row of 30 Evening Primrose plants has been remarkably productive, increasing from one to over 1,900 blooms, opening from 7 to 9 p.m., according to the cloud cover, and maintaining a brilliant row of bright yellow all night and until about 10 the following mornings.
The average number opening now is about 1,000 usually from 8 to 9 p.m. Mr. Cottle picks off the previous night's bloom each afternoon to be ready for an entirely fresh row of blooms. The totals to August 13 were 41,659 blossoms since July 6 and 658 people viewing them from all over the valley and tourists from many places. Many marvel at the beauty and accuracy of a loving creator in timing such an unusual spectacle
Mr. Cottle invited everyone to come to see the display.
25 Years Ago
News Examiner
August 23, 1995
4-H and Beef go with Ultrasound
Bear Lake livestock 4-H'ers went high-tech this year at the fair. Bill Hazen, Lincoln Co., and Bob Ohlensehlen, Twin Falls, Co., were on hand with a $21,000 hospital-quality ultrasound machine to assist Joel Packham in helping 4-H'ers understand the carcass merits of a live animal. This high-tech instrument scans a live animal, measuring body fat and calculating the ratio of fat to muscle.
Consumers want leaner cuts of meat, and ultrasounding helps producers raise animals that meet this criteria. It's a good way for them to select breeding stock.
"Performance and leanness are extremely important to the industry, and if they're important to the industry then they've got to be important to the kids" says Hazen.
The ultrasound takes only a couple of seconds and can be performed after the animal has been weighed in. Bear Lake market steers and lambs were weighed in and the ultrasounds performed on Wednesday afternoon. Hogs were done Thursday morning.
After each test is finished, the 4-H'ers received a crisp, thermal print of their show animal's back fat and loin eye. The kids could actually see which animals possessed too much fat or other undesirable traits. Hopefully, this will help them choose a more suitable animal for next year's contest.