100 years ago
The Paris Post
May 6, 1920
Spelling contest creates interest here Saturday
The final spelling contest for the schools of the County was held in Paris last Saturday morning, May 1. While the attendance of the school patrons and public generally was very small the contestants were not lacking in the spirit of friendly rivalry and determination to win. Twelve schools were represented by the 22 contestants present.
The contest was both oral and written. The oral part consisted of 500 words, while the written of 100 words. At the close of the dictation of these 600 words, 16 of the 22 contestants had perfect records. It brings a much better record than was made in the contest two years ago when out of 21 students who entered the contest only six stood 100 percent after the 600-word test had been administered. The 16 contestants were then treated to five words each from an emergency list.
This list had not been viewed by any on save the compiler, Bishop Hart of Bloomington, prior to its use. This left five contestants still unscathed. These were then given still another test of the eliminating compound after which two contestants still had a standing of 100 percent. It required about 15 more words each before first place could be awarded.
Finally, first place was awarded to Russell Welker while second place was retained by Tessa Thompson of Montpelier.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
May 3, 1945
County’s waste paper into “suits of armor”
Residents of Bear Lake County can supply enough waste paper for 26,370 “suits of armor” for 105 mm. shells if they will buckle down and save an average of 10 pounds of newspapers, wrapping paper and boxes a month. The 105’s are the big ones that have been helping American forces in their advance toward Berlin and Tokyo.
Last year Americans saved 106 ½ pounds of waste paper per capita, or enough for about 35 containers each for the 105 mm. shells.
For each ammunition container or paper “suit of armor” used to protect the shells from salt water, dents, nicks and corrosive dirt, approximately three pounds of waste paper are required, according to W.J. Wardell, vice president of the American Can Company, which is manufacturing millions of the containers. Ammunition container board, one of the principal materials used in making the “suits of armor,” is made from mixed paper and old corrugated boxes, Mr. Wardell said. Another material used is called “tube and can stock,” which is made from all types of waste paper.
50 years ago
News-Examiner
May 14, 1970
Attendance high at displays in Paris
Bear Lake Junior High School Third Annual Fair displaying a wide variety of some 1,200 exhibits prepared by a high percentage of the 315 pupils enrolled in the 8th and 9th grades last Thursday and Friday was attended by about 1,300 persons including 330 adults, according to Principal Leon Howell.
Exhibits, averaging about four for each student, treated some aspect of scient, mathematics, social studies, painting, arts and crafts, industrial arts, language, literature, library and home economics. The fair was open to all students. Most projects were of some formal type while others offered the individual free choice in expression of interest in drawing, painting and collecting.
25 years ago
News Examiner
May 3, 1995
Hole-In-The-Wall Gang hold benefit
The first to benefit from the Hole-In-the-Wall Gang’s fund-raising efforts will be Melissa Sparks, an area teenager. Some $600 raised from the shipwreck/ luau party recently held at Butch Cassidy’s will go for new wheelchair facilities for Melissa.
The Gang expects to visit the Bear Lake Nursing Home in May to recognize the caregivers at the nursing home and the older citizens in the community.
A walk-a-thon is also scheduled, commencing in Soda Springs and ending in Montpelier.