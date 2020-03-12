100 years ago
The Paris Post
March 19, 1920
Paris is on the map forever
A vein of high-grade phosphate in the mine of the Bear Lake Phosphate Company was encountered in the face of the tunnel this week, and the workmen are now engaged in exploring the extent of the vein, which at the surface measured 10 feet. There have been two rises in the tunnel as the work has been in progress and in each case the vein being cut has been very satisfactory, so with the ore in the face of the tunnel at the 300 foot point makes the mine an assured large producer, with ore that will maintain, mine run, a 72 per cent proposition.
The Company has on file dozens of applications for the rock which at this time is demanding a splendid price both east and west. An offer for the purchase of the holdings was refused last week, the price we are told was in six figures. It is the intention of the company to operate the mine rather than to sell the holdings.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
March 22, 1945
Wives Who Are Saboteurs
What has happened to the honor and fidelity of American women in this war? What has become of the old-time fineness and faithfulness that made it second-nature of our war wives to cherish the memory of the men who were away on battle-fronts, to preserve the sacredness of home and home ties in their absence?
Gone with the wind, evidently. Recently an eminent military authority was responsible for the statement that among married men in the fighting forces today, one out of every three receives news from home that his wife is no longer faithful.
The cruelty and selfishness of the women who write such letters to lonely, homesick men is sufficiently dreadful. But even worse is the implication that our girls are being brought up without any respect for marriage, motherhood or themselves.
The army official above quoted says one soldier out of every three gets this sort of letter. Our enemies could hardly devise anything more destructive to the morals of our troops. To wait for mail from home and to eagerly receive it, only to be stunned by fresh misery and loneliness, a sense of inferiority and failure, in an experience that may well weaken the courage and determination of any man.
50 years ago
News-Examiner
March 12, 1970
Alaskan Pilots Land on Wardboro Road
Two Alaskan brothers, both pilots, about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, chose a stretch of old US 30N Highway in front of the Olean Parker residence at Wardboro to set down their two-engine airplane when visibility became greatly reduced and the Montpelier City Airport was blocked from view by the season’s windiest snowstorm.
David Henley, who operates a flying service and school at Kodiak, accompanied by his brother, Sam Henley of Kena,i was on a morning hop from Evanston, Wyoming, in ferrying a Piper Super Cub from Lockhaven, Pennsylvania, to Alaska when the weather closed in.
Setting down under the soupy weather conditions appeared to be routine to the pilots. They said they were about ready to tie the aircraft down to a “bush” when Olean Parker offered his front yard as a temporary haven.
25 years ago
News Examiner
March 22, 1995
Eye Glasses
At the February meeting of the Montpelier Lion’s Club, Josh Tarbet presented Montpelier Lion’s Club president Larry Hayes and Sight and Hearing Chairman Russ Waite with the eye glasses he collected as an Eagle project. In a 10-day campaign, Tarbet collected 277 eye glasses, with donations still coming in. The Lion’s Club organization will then distribute the glasses to developing countries and the needy. Josh is the son of Aaron and Tamara Tarbet of Bennington.