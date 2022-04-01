Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
April 6, 1922
CARIBOU FOREST NOTES
Mr. William Cozzens has just returned from a hunting trip in the vicinity of Slug creek and brought with him the pelts of seven wolves which he killed there. All the wolves killed were females.
Wolves have been doing considerable damage in that section of the country during the past year and on the evening of March 25 they attacked the stock of Austin Brothers Association and killed two calves on ho feed lot.
Mr. Cozzens has the reputation of being the best wolf hunter in the state of Idaho and this section is very fortunate in having his services in clearing the country of these destructive animals.
75 years ago
News Examiner
April 3, 1947
Wildlife Films To Be Shown
Wildlife films will be shown by the Rainbow Rod and Gun club next week at Liberty, Georgetown, Dingle, St. Charles and Geneva, announces Toby Michaelson, president. The how of select films will last an hour and a half. Representatives of the state Fish and Game department will be in attendance.
Shows are booked at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 7 at Liberty for people of that community and Ovid, Lanark and Sharon; 9 p.m., Tuesday, April 8, in church in Georgetown; 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 9, school house, Dingle. Dates have been tentatively set for Thursday evening, April 10, at St. Charles, and Friday, April 11, at Geneva.
There is no admission charged at the shows, and men, women and children and cordially invited to attend, Mr. Michaelson said Other members of the committee are Ranger Oliver
Cliff, H. W. Allinger and Conservation Officer W. R. Horning.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
April 6, 1972
BLHS MUSIC STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN FESTIVAL
Between 130 and 150 Bear Lake High School students will participate in the District Music Festival at Pocatello High School Friday and Saturday, according to Waldo Andersen, director. Solos and ensembles will be conducted Friday, and band, choir and chorus events on Saturday. One bus is scheduled to carry students Friday and three buses on Saturday.
Twelve vocal soloists, five vocal ensembles, two trios, one - girls', quartet, two sextettes, four piano soloists, eight band instrumental soloists and three instrumental ensembles will participate in Friday's schedule of events beginning at 8:08 a.m. and ending at 4:04 p.m. Altogether there will be 28 to 30 entries Friday.
The mixed choir will perform
Saturday in the forenoon and band and chorus in the afternoon.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
April 2, 1997
AJ Winters students win essay contest
Winners of the Lions Club patriotic essay contest were announced at the AJ winters school.
The theme was "Why I am Important to America" Winning essays were sent to on to regional and state competitions.
First place for the fifth grade was Katie Boehme with Alec Griffin as second place. The three top winners in the fourth grade were Kaulene Kunz, Megan Nelson and Shahna Skinner.
In the third grade winners were Samantha Matthews, Chanelle Williams, and Janelle Gundersen. In the second grade winners were Meghan Ipsen, Adrian Bunn and Sara Winward.