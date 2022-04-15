Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
April 20, 1922
THE WEATHER
Most peculiar weather conditions have existed throughout the intermountain region during the past few weeks. In the lower altitudes heavy snowfalls have been recorded, while in the higher places there has been little snowfall, but on the other hand there has neither been much thawing of the heavy accumulation of snow that has held the ground down since early in December.
In Bear Lake it will require a few weeks of fine weather to remove the snow from the open areas. In Montpelier the snow has practically all disappeared and the Streets have dried up practically all over. Farmers inform us that in some parts of the county there is still from one to two feet of snow in the fields.
Farm work will be greatly delayed but this section is no worse off than most other localities in the intermountain country. Spring work can follow the thawing of the last snow, because the ground drys about as fast as the snow melts owing to there being no frost in the ground.
75 years ago
News Examiner
April 17, 1947
ADULT SOFTBALL LEAGUE SCHEDULED SOON
As a part of the all-age summer recreation program on which the council is now making plans, there will be an adult softball league, or leagues that will include every community, business and industry that cares to enter teams, according to an announcement by Clair Barrett, chairman.
John Lewis, who has been appointed to take charge of adult Softball said that a meeting would be called in the near future for the purpose of effecting an organization. Mr. Lewis suggested that several communities combine efforts toward organizing a single team to represent them. This would assure better ball, and the likelihood that the entering team would have enough players to meet any unforeseen absences.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
April 20, 1972
BL Fair Grounds Are Improved
In continuation of the beautification program at Bear Lake County fairgrounds, 37 blue-green Colorado spruce were planted in the sodded area bordering US Highway 30 N and northward past the main entrance and west of the arena according to Wilford W. (Bill) Payne, chairman of the Bear Lake county Fair Board.
The grandstand and horse barn were painted as well as interior of some exhibit buildings in preparation of this year's fair, scheduled August 10, 11 and 12.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
April 16, 1997
Middle School teachers gain a major grant from state
Teachers at Bear Lake Middle School recently asked for and received a $99,586 grant to develop a computer lab that will meet the goals of the language arts teachers.
The grant includes the purchase of hardware, software, the training of teachers and personnel to help operate the lab. The money will be divided over three fiscal years.
The language arts teachers at Bear Lake Middle School have been working hard to implement a reading and writing workshop as thy teach language skills. They set a goal that students would spend more time using computers to develop their writing skills. Unfortunately, the middle school computer lab was being used constantly in other areas of education.
The teachers worked together to write a special grant to the Idaho State Department of Education requesting funding through the Federal Government's Goals 2000 program. The grant application was one of 104 received by the state, but apparently was one of the best.
The language arts teachers at Bear Lake Middle School include Theresa Arnell, Janet Fulk, Judy Hymas, Debbie Keetch, Julia Rowland, Lori Schieffer and Marcia Wilson. Most of the actual grant writing was accomplished by Fulk, Hymas and Wilson.