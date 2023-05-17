120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
May 15, 1903
TELLURIDE COMPANY AT WORK — BEGIN DIGGING THEIR BIG CANAL FROM RIVER TO LAKE
Frank Dusenbury, who has charge of the work of the Tellurite Power & Transmission Co., in this valley, was in from Dingle this week. In conversation with an Examiner representative, he said that work had been commenced on their big scheme of storing water in Bear Lake. The plan contemplates the digging of a canal from Bear River to Bear Lake, 100 feet wide and six feet deep. Through this canal will flow the spring waters coming down Bear river into Bear lake, where they will be held in reserve for drawing off later in the season. The reserve waters will be used for irrigation and power purposes down along Bear River into Utah, and will be taken out of Bear Lake by means of an immense canal running from the lake down through the valley till it strikes the river again. In order to hold the waters in the lake a great dyke, eight miles long, is contemplated.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
May 17, 1923
PROMINENT BEAR LAKE PIONEER DEAD
John Grimmett, 65 years of age and a pioneer resident of Bear Lake County, died at his home In Paris last Sunday, the cause of death being cancer of the throat.
Mr. Grimmett had been a resident of this county for many years, first locating at Dingle with his parents when a boy, and about twelve years ago he moved to Paris, where he has since resided. He was well known and prominent In public affairs, having served as County Commissioner and Probate Judge in this county. He is survived by his wife and eight children.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
May 20. 1948
BOY RESCUED FROM MONTPELIER CREEK
John Baker, 4-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Baker, fell into Montpelier creek about 7 p.m. Saturday and was carried about 180 feet before being rescued by Richard Rowland. John was emulating the practice of elder children when he endeavored to walk over a board spanning the turbulent stream at the rear of Justin Phelps’ property, when he lost balance and toppled into the water, now at the season’s high mark due to the run-off...
Mr. Rowland tried to grasp the boy from the bank after rushing to the creek. He missed, and jumped into the muddy water which has a depth of about four and one-half feet. At that time John went completely under the water and Mr. Rowland could not locate him. He lunged down the stream, keeping both arms out and trying to locate the child. He felt the body of the boy hit his leg, and again going downstream located John. He picked him up and set him on the bank.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
May 17, 1973
TRUSTEES AUTHORIZE NEW BUILDING
Trustees of School District No.33 at a special meeting Tuesday authorized construction of an auto-mechanics building to be located south and east of the vocational-agricultural building southwest of Bear Lake High School, according to Superintendent Ralph Roghaar. Bids with plans and specifications for construction of a prefabricated steel structure are scheduled for early advertising. Completion date will be set for use at opening of the 1973-74 school year.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
May 20, 1998
KIDS RAISE MONEY FOR HOSPITAL
In today’s society too many times negative headlines appear about kids doing harmful things to property and others. However, positive things are happening in Mrs. Ann Massey’s third grade class at A.J. Winter’s School.
After reading the book “Ernie and the Mile Long Muffler” Skyler Bunderson decided it would be fun If the class held a craft fair. It was also suggested that they hold a baked foods sale at the same time.
By selling homemade beaded lizards, stuffed teddy bears. Jewelry, bookmarks, caramel brownies, cupcakes and cookies. Just to name a few, the class raised $98.15. Mrs. Massey added $1.85 to make it an even $100. Now the question asked was: what do we do with all this money?
The class came up with the Idea to donate It to the hospital renovation project. Last Wednesday. In the rain, the class walked to the hospital and presented Administrator Rod Jacobson with a $100 dollar bill.
