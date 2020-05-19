100 years ago
The Paris Post
May 27, 1920
Glove Kid for Baby Shoes
Discarded long white handcoverings make splendid bootees for chubby little feet. An old pair of long white kid gloves will make two pairs of most attractive baby shoes. Have the gloves perfectly clean, directs Modern Priscilla, and press on the wrong side with a hot iron to smooth out any wrinkles. Cut soles and sides in one piece, making the soles large enough in front to come up over the little toes. Put a seam up the back and gather the fullness where the sides do not meet. Line the inside of the shoes with soft messaline ribbon, letting it extend like a binding a half inch over the right side of the top of the shoe. Trim with a shirring of narrow ribbon, matching the lining, and work two or three eyelets on each side, which may be laced with narrow ribbon or silk cord to fasten.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
May 31, 1945
Idaho war bond champs to win model “Jeeps”
Model “Jeeps” exact 12-inch replicas of the famous war Jeep will be awarded as prizes throughout Idaho for outstanding bond selling jobs in the state during the Seventh War Loan Drive.
By arrangement with the United States Treasury Department to provide incentive in support of the campaign, the miniature Jeeps were made available to John A. Schoonover, chairman of Idaho’s War Finance Committee, by Ward M. Canaday, chairman of Willys-Overland Motors, Toledo, Ohio. Thousands of these Jeep trophies have been distributed throughout the nation by the automobile company.
The models, scale replicas of the Jeeps manufactured by Willys for the Army and Navy, were built especially for use in the drive by wounded servicemen at Army convalescent centers. The Toledo company supplied the hospitals with the cutout parts, plastic wheels and transparent windshields, and paid the veterans for each model they produced.
“The idea of using the models as prizes in the war bond drive,” said Mr. Canaday, “came as a result of thousands of letters from people all over the country expressing a desire to have a model of the famous scout car.”
50 years ago
News-Examiner
May 28, 1970
Intensive Care Project Underway
Contractors expect six-week completion
Jewell Construction Company began work Monday on remodeling rooms on north and south sides of the corridor forming the main entrance to the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in order to accommodate the coronary intensive care unit approved last November by the Hospital Board. Plans and specifications formulated by the hospital management for remodeling and installation of equipment for the two-bed coronary or other intensive care unit were approved by the Idaho Department of health, H.G. Ericsson, administrator said.
Space now occupied by the main office and storage room, between the administrator’s office and the nurse’s station on the south side of the main corridor will be used for the beds and equipment necessary to give intensive coronary care as an additional service at the hospital.
25 years ago
News Examiner
May 31, 1995
Graduates told to do the impossible as they leave Bear Lake High School
Graduating students were asked to try to achieve things they may now think are impossible at the 1995 Bear Lake High School graduation ceremony.
Guest speaker Gary Poll told the students that they can accomplish much more than they may now believe. He told how trying new things, obtaining skills, and practice helped him. He is now in demand as a public speaker. He said he represented the “C” students of the world. He said that children in kindergarten believe they can do anything. Somewhere along the road children lose that belief in themselves. “We need to get some kindergarten back in our lives.” He said. Poll is from Weber State University.
Valedictorian Christina Hulme told students that failures help make people better, and asked them to not be content. Salutatorian Robbie Ann Chancey told the audience to not worry about the bumps and bruises, but to go over and around barriers to achieve their dreams.