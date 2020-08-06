100 years ago
Paris Post
August 12, 1920
Shot Gun Discharges Wounding Don Haddock Last Sunday
The people of Paris, Bloomington, and many of the other towns near here were shocked Sunday morning when news reached here of the accident of Don Haddock who received the contents from one of the barrels of a 12-gauge shot gun while hunting chickens in Dry Canyon two miles from Bloomington. As a result, both eyes were shattered and one leg was amputated.
A Ford car containing Don, Darwin, Bryan, and Grover Haddock, all brothers, and Delora Nelson and Leslie Christensen, all left Bloomington at 5:30 Sunday morning for Dry Fork where they had planned on a pleasant day hunting chickens. Arriving at a place two miles up the canyon from Bloomington where they thought it might be a favorite place to bring down a few chickens, they decided to leave the car and get out, each one taking different directions.
After a brief scurry over the field and brush with little success in finding any birds, some of the boys decided to return to the car and wait for the balance to return. In the meantime, Don had returned before the other boys and had got in the car with his gun beside him, in the front seat, loaded, but with the triggers down in safety. He had attempted to back the car to turn around when in some way the door came open allowing the gun to fall out catching the trigger on some object and breaking it off the gun. This caused the discharge of the one barrel into Haddock’s leg and face.
As a result of the accident, his right leg was amputated and one eye lost.
75 years ago
News Examiner
August 9, 1945
Rodeo Week End Offers Entertainment
This is Rodeo Week, the second such type of community entertainment since the pre-Pearl Harbor summer of 1941. Coming as it does in the fore part of August, it offers fine opportunity for busy people to sandwich in a little entertainment between tasks all the more arduous due to the acute shortage of help in practically every business and industry.
Like nearly every endeavor undertaken in these times, that of furnishing occasional needed entertainment of this sort is also faced with many difficulties. The fact that it is being undertaken bespeaks well of the city and chamber of commerce, sponsors of the event. But more creditable was the general satisfaction resulting from last year’s show which, the sponsors say, will be of even higher quality this week end.
Improvements and installations completed last summer at the rodeo arena, located on the Bear Lake County fairgrounds, brought the performers closer to the spectators, and contributed greatly in the presentation of a fast-moving show, devoid of dull, irritating delays. The covered grandstand has a capacity of 440 reserved seats and the bleachers will accommodate about 1,000 spectators. In addition to that, there are parking spaces around most of the arena.
50 years ago
News Examiner
August 13, 1970
Fielding Graduates Together for “Silver Anniversary”
The Fielding High School class of 1945 had a “Silver Anniversary” reunion on July 25 at the Liberty Ward hall, when 31 classmates and partners had an evening of visiting and a delicious dinner prepared by the Liberty YWMIA.
Prayer was by Charles Hulme. Kay Allred welcomed the group and acted as master of ceremonies. Each classmate gave a brief resume of their past 25 years. Mr. and Mrs. George Lyon furnished taped music that they had played and composed and recorded.
Prizes and recognition were given to members for: most children, youngest child, most grandchildren, most married children, man changed least, lady changed least, traveled greatest distance.
A number of class members who could not attend sent letters and best wishes.
25 years ago
News Examiner
August 9, 1995
‘Bern Bandits’ meet after 38 years
After approximately 38 years, the nine Bern boys known as ‘Bern Bandits’ along with their wives, met together at LaMarels in Montpelier for lunch and to renew acquaintances. There were originally eight boys born in the small community of Bern in one year (which was quite a feat), and another, Max Stoor, joined the group when he was about eight years old. The boys have remained best of friends all these years.
Norine Kunz, the only surviving parent, was invited to share her memories of the birth of these boys and their early growing up years.
The boys are Max Stoor, Wendell Kunz, Paul Kunz, Harold Kunz, Harvey Kunz, Montain Kunz, David Schmid, Wayne Kunz, and Ronald Buhler.
Statistics were taken of the group and found that their combined posterity consists of 49 children, 160 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.