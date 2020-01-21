100 Years
Montpelier Examiner
January 29, 1920
Commercial Club Scores Big Success in Musical Treat
The smartest concert and dance of the season, which had its good results and brought people together, was the annual Hallowell Concert and dance given under the auspices of the Paris Commercial Club last Saturday evening. The old people of the city were the invited guests of the club and occupied the front seats at the concert.
The dance at the pavilion commenced soon after the concert was over with splendid music furnished by the Hallowell people. The hall was crowded with a merry throng who enjoyed the dance to the utmost. Only a few moments intermission between each dance made it more enjoyable as there was no lack of interest and each encore was responded to in a whole hearted manner.
75 Years
The Paris Post
January 25, 1945
Shooting Ducks After Sunset Brings Many Arrests
Hunters who shot ducks after sunset were charged nearly half the violation reported during December by conservation officers of the Idaho Fish and Game department, according to a report released today.
There were 61 arrests. Twenty-eight were for hunting migratory waterfowl later than sunset which is the closing time set by Federal regulation. Many of the cases were made in cooperation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. In November there were 51 arrests.
50 Years
The News-Examiner
January 29, 1970
St. Charles Site for Court of Honor - Largest Group of Eagle Scouts Named
Troop 667, Boy Scouts of America, will hold a Court of Honor starting at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 31, in the St. Charles LDS Ward Chapel. Highlighting ceremonies will be advancement of the largest single group of 12 in history of both Troop 667 and Tendoy Council to rank of Eagle Scout, according to Warren Shepherd, District Executive.
Attaining this distinction at the National Court Saturday will be Danny Bunderson, Mike Wilkes, David Wilkes, Kelly Phelps, Bradley Transtrum, Michael Williamson, Eddie Fife, Rocky Michaelson, Glenn Transtrum, Kraig Phelps, Sherman Hairup, and Douglas Pugmire.
District Court of Star Scouts will honor Mike Fife, Roger Peterson, Rex Pugmire, Jimmy Keetch, Lloyd Pugmire, and Steven Wilkes.
Life Scout awards will be presented to Larry Bolton, Evan Hemmert, and Kenneth Transtrum.
Elzo Bunderson, Scoutmaster, expressed thanks to whomever helped in any way to make the forthcoming Court of Honor possible.
25 Years
The News Examiner
January 25, 1995
Scouting to present Silver Beaver
Wanda Dunn will receive the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award given to a volunteer scout leader, on March 31 in the Ogden Tabernacle during a special Trapper-Trails Council ceremony
Dunn has served in scouting since 1973 when her oldest son, Berry, became a cub scout. He was the only boy in Bennington at that time, so they combined activities with the Fifth and Bern wards for a year until another boy joined the pack. Dunn then became involved in keeping records for the older scouts as they earned merit badges and rank advancements when her husband, Shirley, was involved as a leader.
Other positions Dunn has held over the years are den leader; assistant cub master; Webelos leader; troop, team and post committee member; record keeping; district roundtable staff and commissioner.
She has helped at Basic Cub Scout Training and has helped promote the reading of the Boy's Life Magazine.
Among the awards she has earned as a scouter are the District Award of Merit in 1982, a 12-Year Veteran Award in 1986, and the Commissioners Arrowhead Award.