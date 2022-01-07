Out of the Past

A peculiar accident occurred Monday afternoon when the huge concrete grain elevator of the Miles Milling & Elevator company burst open in one corner allowing thousands of bushels of wheat to pour out through the crack onto the ground. So fast did the grain run out that soon a pile of grain the size of a small house was heaped up against the walls of the structure.
The accident was caused by pressure of the grain, the bin in the affected corner being filled to nearly capacity, but the strange thing in connection with the break is that it occurred just at the moment that the bin was tapped for loading the contents into a railroad car.
75 years ago
News Examiner
January 9, 1947
Alton Bunderson Heads State Police
Alton Bunderson last week received announcement from governor C. A . Robins of his appointment as superintendent of Idaho state police. The newly appointed superintendent served two years on the state police force and after that six years as sheriff of Bear Lake country. Mr. Bunderson will headquarter in Boise, where his family will move at the close of school.
Before leaving for Boise Sunday, preparatory to assuming his new office, Mr. Bunderson deputized Sheriff-elect Gilbert Arnell to handle county sheriff duties until officially sworn in on January 13.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
January 6, 1972
MERCURY DROPS TO COLDEST IN NINE YEARS
A wintry first week of the New year brought a reading Tuesday morning, of 24 degrees below zero on the Weather Bureau thermometer at the US Ranger's Station on 4th street. This was the coldest Montpelier night in nine years, or since the minus 28 on January 19, 1963.
Border Weather Station at the John Etcheverry residence registered a minus 34; Lifton, minus 24, same as Monptelier; and Camp Stewart, minus 28.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
January 8, 1997
Hailey Singleton is 1997 New Year's Baby
Little Hailey Singleton is the first baby of the year at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. It also appears that she is the first baby of 1997 for the entire state of Idaho. Her parents are Ron and Teresa Singleton of Montpelier. Hailey was born at 6:02 a.m. New Years Day.
