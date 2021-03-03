100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 4, 1921
BANCROFT-SODA TO BATTLE AT PAVILION
Saturday night will see hard tussle for hoop honors between two trained teams at Montpelier Pavilion
Through the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce, a most notable event will take place Saturday evening in the form of a basketball game for the championship of Southeastern Idaho.
The teams of the bustling little cities of Bancroft and Soda Springs have established their supremacy over all other teams in this section of the country and have conquered many of Utah’s best. They now desire to come to Montpelier and bring a trainload of fans with them to determine who should be entitled to the cup.
Those who have observed the performance of these teams on the floor state that this contest will prove the most exciting event in Montpelier and the Chamber of Commerce is to be congratulated in its efforts to bring this event to us.
The rivalry between these two aggregations is so keen that they have arranged for special cars to be attached to No. 18 to bring about 200 eager fans with them.
The event will take place at the Pavilion Saturday evening at 8 p.m. sharp as the building affords the best floor in Idaho for such an occasion.
The seven-piece orchestra will furnish the music and a rousing dance will wind up the evening’s affair.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
March 7, 1946
Circuit Court upholds damage suit
The affirmation by the San Francisco US circuit court of appeals of the verdict by an Idaho federal district court jury for a judgment of $30,000 damages awarded George H. Newby, 38, Montpelier, against the R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company was the second opinion from the circuit court on the case.
Mr. Newby, only recently discharged from the Navy, had sued for $100,000 for the auto accident death of his wife, Mrs. Avanell Newby, on Sept. 16, 1942, while she was riding in a Reynolds Tobacco Company truck near Montpelier. Co-plaintiffs with Mr. Newby were his son and daughter, Richard Arlene Newby 9, and Patty Ann Newby 7.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
March 4, 1971
Thick ice of Bear Lake provides landing surface for plane
Five persons, northbound in a six-place airplane being piloted through intermittent blinding snow flurries, miraculously survived an unplanned fuselage landing at 4:30 p.m. last Thursday on ice covered Bear Lake between Gus Rich’s harbor and South Eden Point.
After coming to a stop and finding themselves uninjured, bearings were taken and one person remained at the plane and the other four began a long meandering walk toward Gus Rich’s Point where the lake narrows south of Garden City. Fearful of breaking through the thinner ice covering the harbor, they lay down and rolled the last 50 yards to the shore line.
Beyond the Lodge, they walked toward the lights which proved to be shining from the home of the Robert Satterthwaites and into a welcome and plane recovery action that a member of the party said was “the most hospitable they had ever found.” The time was 6:15 p.m. or about one-and-three-quarter hours after leaving the plane.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
March 6, 1996
Bears bring home State championship
The Bear Lake Bears fulfilled their life-long dream of winning the Idaho A-2 State Championship crown. It was a well-deserved title that they worked hard for all year long. The Bears entered the State Tournament with an amazing record of 17-3. They played three exciting games last week to grasp the first state championship in Bear Lake history.
The first night of the tournament began on Thursday afternoon where they took on the number one ranked and undefeated Bishop Kelley Knights. They knew it would be a tough game opener and came out ready to win. After the first quarter, it was unpredictable what would happen. It was very close.
In the second quarter, the Bears took off. They did an amazing job of breaking the Bishop Kelley press and scoring to grasp the lead.
In the third quarter, the Bears were tied with the Knights until Chet Keetch hit a jumper with under a minute left and then another on the buzzer.
The bears outscored the Knights big with a score of 20-8 in the fourth and final quarter to win the first game of the tournament against undefeated Bishop Kelley 20-8.
It just cascaded from there with the Bears winning each game of the tournament, thus taking the Championship.