125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
October 27, 1897
CALLED AWAY
Early Sunday morning, Ruby, the 10-months-old child of Mr. and Mrs. S. L. Wysong, of this city passed away. She had been sick only„a few days having contracted whooping cough and mumps. The two diseases together brought on convulsions, and although everything that a physician's skill and loving hands could do was done, yet their efforts proved in vain, and the young spirit was wafted to Him that gave it.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
October 19, 1922
VALUABLE COLLECTION OF MINING BOOKS DONATED
J. J. Taylor of Montpelier, pioneer Idaho mining man, characterized by Dean Francis A. Thomson of the school of mines, as the "father of phosphate mining in Idaho", has been awarded an honorary membership in the associated miners' organization of the school. Mr. Taylor recently presented to the school of mines his private mining library, including many old and valuable books, which are now priceless and difficult to obtain. The collection, which will serve as a nucleus for a larger school of mines library, contains the data on the early United States coast and Hayden geological surveys.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
October 16, 1947
MONTPELIER YOUTH SUFFERS INJURED IN HUNTING ACCIDENT
Sunday morning about 9:30 o'clock, Delmar Blechert, 18, of Montpelier, suffered a gunshot wound in his right arm between the elbow and shoulder, while duck hunting in the bottoms northeast of Paris.
Blechert, with a group of other boys, was driving through the lowlands in a pick-up truck, and as he reached to give another companion some gums, the truck hit a bump, which caused a loaded 12 gauge shotgun to fall, the hammer of the gun struck some object causing it to fire. The charge blew away flesh and part of the bone. The injured youth was taken to Montpelier and given medical aid. He was later taken to an Ogden hospital, where it is thought the arm can be saved.
Blechert is the first string fullback on the Montpelier Bears football team.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
October 19, 1972
TALENT FAIR IS REPORTED SUCCESS
The only Friday 13th in 1972 proved to be a lucky day for the Montpelier State Relief Society, when they held their first "Talent Fair."
Beginning at 7 p.m. in the Stake Tabernacle, an hour's program, featuring original numbers sparked by the singing of the Relief Society Chorus, and choice musical numbers by small groups, an original skit and remarks by Stake President Dayton was followed by honoring all Relief Society Home Teachers and the past presidents, Romina Perkins, Lou Stephens, Virginia Vaterlaus, June Shepherd and Berniece Hansen.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
October 22, 1997
AUDIT SHOWS SCHOOL DISTRICT IN GOOD SHAPE
The audit for Bear Lake School District shows the district with more than $1 million in the bank or in investments as of June 30 of this year. District Treasurer Dorothy Crane is quick to say that large portions of that money is or was committed. Large amounts of themoney were quickly dispersed to pay for bills.
She also explains that the district is in better shape financially than any time in the last decade.
