100 years ago
The Paris Post
April 29, 1920
Keeping farm help
A farmer who has good success in keeping his help, says he finds it always pays to employ married men, and give them a comfortable home.
He provides them land for gardening, allows then a small percentage of the fruits, crops and room to keep pigs, chickens, a horse and cow. He believes such a man does twice as much work in a year as many single men who have less incentive for effort, and are likely to change location every season. Many progressive farmers are solving the help question in this way.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
April 26, 1945
Tots will love this party dress
Tots party frock – A pretty party frock for a very young lady. The neckline, side button closing and pocket are daintily edged in contrasting ruffle or lace. Make this for “Sunday best” in gay dotted swiss, organdy or dimity – for school in sturdy striped or checked fabrics. Pattern No. 1308
50 years ago
News-Examiner
April 30, 1970
Expect Early Bid Call on Overpass
Right-of-way entry secured from U.P.
A date in mid-May is now the objective of Idaho Department of Highways on which to begin advertising for bids on construction of the overpass across the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and combination Washington street and Highway 89 extending nine-tenths of a mile from tracks to 4th Street, highway officials earlier this week informed Mayor Janes Olsen and Lyle G. Tapper and K.E. Pollard of the Chamber of Commerce.
Various phases of this major highway project are to cost an estimated $1 million.
Latest opinion Tuesday as expressed by R.B. Christensen, deputy state highway engineer, was that the advertising, if progress continues as expected, could begin around the middle of May. The advertising period is three weeks.
An immediate right-of-way entry has been secured from the Union Pacific Railroad permitting construction pending the full agreement, Mr. Christensen advised questioners. The Bureau of Public Roads is now reviewing the design of the bridge or overpass, and everything is moving ahead as expected, highway officials said.
25 years ago
News Examiner
April 26, 1995
Council takes action against Sunday liquor
Montpelier City, in their April 18 council meeting, strengthened their ordinance which prohibits sale of liquor by the drink on Sunday. In recodifying, the city had inadvertently weakened the ordinance.
During codification, the city had relied on the state ordinance. Police Chief Dave Higley and city attorney Ardee Helm brought it to the council’s attention that the state law apparently allowed catering establishments to sell liquor by the drink at private parties, such as weddings or clubs, on Sunday unless prohibited by local ordinance.
Helm told the council that the local populace has repeatedly voted against sale of liquor by the drink on Sundays and said that their action would merely put the ordinance back to where it was before recodification.
The council also held the third reading of the entire body of the recodification, which repealed all of Montpelier’s old ordinances and adopted rewritten ones to take their place. The recodification ordinance goes into effect upon publication.