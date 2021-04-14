100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
April 15, 1921
Testing cattle for T.B.
Dr. M. Shipley, Federal Veterinary Inspector, who spent some time in the country recently testing cattle for tuberculosis, came in direct response to the request of the Bear Lake County Farm Bureau through the Farm Agent. When Farm Bureau work was revived in January at the request of Brown Bros., W. E. Poulsen of Liberty, and Nelson Bros. of Pegram, who desired to enter their pure bred cattle on the accredited list as being free from tuberculosis; also in view of the importance of having the milk supply of the county free from contamination by this particular disease germ, the Farm Agent immediately took up with Dr. J. A. Adams, State Veterinary, the matter of getting a licensed inspector to come into the county to do the testing. Correspondence was carried on between the Farm Agent and Dr. Adams which finally resulted in the sending of Dr. Shipley into the county to test particularly the herds listed above. Brown Bros. will enter 52 head of pure bred cattle on the accredited list, W. E. Poulsen 23 head, and Nelson Bros. nine head.
Dr. Shipley tested about 300 head of cattle. About five reacted to the test. The Farm Agent has the names of some 200 Farm Bureau members who want their stock, particularly milk cows, tested.
TB Testing is an important phase of Farm Bureau work and will be pushed to the limit by the organization this season.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
April 11, 1946
Waterloo Mine to start operation
The Waterloo phosphate reduction plant, which went into production March 27, is running on a single shift basis at peak capacity, according to D. L. King, superintendent of mining and milling operations for the San Francisco Chemical Company. Of the 24 car loads of phosphate rock flour milled weekly, 18 cars are consigned to the Stege Plant of the Stauffer Chemical Company, California, and six cars consigned to the Simplot Fertilizer Company, Pocatello. The latter company also receives 24 car loads weekly of phosphate rock which is crushed and sized in the mill. In addition to these shipments, the local company sends each week 18 cars of crushed rock to the Permanete Metals Company, Permanete, California.
At present, all the phosphate rock is being taken from the stock pile located at the railhead. Mining at the Waterloo Hill, delayed because of non arrival of equipment, starts this week, Mr. King said.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
April 15, 1971
Ice loses grip as temperatures climb
High winds with frequent changes in direction pushed Bear Lake’s ice cover from side to side and end to end over the past week with blue water gradually gaining ascendency in proportion of about two to one on Saturday morning, making April 10 the official day of departure, according to information from Camp Lifton of Utah Power and Light Company. Following strong winds Saturday night, some isolated floes remained Sunday.
Huge piles of ice formed at points on both east and west sides and on piers at Fish Haven Resort, off Camp Lifton, and shallow reefs on the east side.
Ice covered the lake for a period of 87 days, January 13 to April 10, against the 37-year average of 70 days.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
April 17, 1996
Eccles gives $10,000 for displays at Oregon Trails Museum
The National Oregon Trail Center last week released a list of additional new contributors to the Center.
Among the largest of the new contributions to the Center is one from the George S. and Dolores Eccles Foundation for $10,000. The new contributors helped boost the cash funds of the museum to the amount needed to begin construction and to begin display design.
The new contributors for 1996 are in addition to those from the previous released names of contributors who donated in 1995.
Many of the donors from 1995 gave additional funds during 1996.
The donation from the Eccles Foundation is in response to a grant written by the Bear Lake Economic Development Office. The money will go to assist with the design and development of displays in the National Oregon Trail Center.