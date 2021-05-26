100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
May 27, 1921
3,500 FOREST FIRES IN 10 YEARS
In the past ten years 3,500 fires burning over 550,000 acres were reported on the National Forests of the Intermountain District according to District Forester R.H. Rutledge of Ogden Utah. Of this number, 60 percent were man-caused and the remainder resulted from lightning. It cost the forest service and cooperators nearly a half million dollars to extinguish these fires while the actual loss in timber and forage runs well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“These figures,” says the district forester, “when presented in ten-year totals, show what an enormous tribute the people of the Intermountain West pay to man-caused forest fires since the fires started by lightning burned less than one-tenth of the total area and caused but a small fraction of the damage done by the fires started by human carelessness.”
“We shall endeavor to educate and advise all people using the forests as to the forest fire danger. Prevention, after all, is what the forest service wants — not prosecution,” concluded Mr. Rutledge.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 30, 1946
BAND CONCERT ON MAY 30th
A band concert, under the direction of Wesley R. Baker, will be held May 30 at 8:15 in the M.H.S. auditorium. “In view of the fact that this is the first peace-time Memorial Day since 1941 and that school is in session later than usual this year permitting such a concert, it is fitting that the war dead of Bear Lake County be so honored,” Mr. Baker said.
At the one-hour program, special tribute will be paid to five former M.H.S. band members who paid the supreme sacrifice. They are Elwood Lindsay, Donovan Kunz, DeVerl Stevens, Greg Schoper, and Junior Humpherys.
The public is cordially invited to attend. “Through this announcement, parents and relatives of Bear Lake County war dead, as well as members of American Legion posts and Auxiliary organizations are especially invited,” Mr. Baker said.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 27, 1971
GEORGETOWN RANCH SITE FOR TOUR
Bear Lake County grassmen designated June 23 as the date for the 1972 “Grassman of the Year Tour,” named a screening committee for the 1971 candidate and outlined a program for the day.
Charles Hulme, county chairman, announced that all committees have been filled. Heading the tour will be Garald Skinner of Nounan. Walter Clark has been asked to narrate the tour this year.
Walter Dimond and Marriner Jensen will prepare a barbecue. Clifford Skinner will continue as the Finance Chairman, and Pat Wilde has been assigned to write the brief for the 1971 candidate for State Grassman. He will be assisted by John Taggart and Hyrum Johnson.
Mr. Taggart and the winners of the past two years, Floyd Clark and Ferris Kunz, will form the committee of three to select candidates for the 1971 candidate.
The tour on June 23 will be at the Floyd Clark ranch in Georgetown. “All businessmen are cordially invited to attend,” Mr. Hulme said.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 29, 1996
GEORGETOWN FEELS 4.7 EARTHQUAKE
An earthquake occurring May 16 with a magnitude of as much as 4.7 briefly shook the residents of Georgetown and was felt by some in other parts of Bear Lake Valley.
It was centered about 10 miles northeast of Georgetown, according to Jim Case at the Wyoming State Geological Survey. No damage was reported.
It was judged 4.3 by the National Earthquake Information Center in Golden Colorado, 4.7 by the University of Utah, and 3.8 by the U. S. Bureau of Reclamation in Denver.
The epicenter is outside the normal area of monitoring for the U of U and the Bureau of Reclamation’s Jackson Lake Network.
The earthquake is in the general vicinity of the earthquakes which caused minor damage in the Afton area in February of 1994.
It is not yet possible to determine if the most recent earthquake is an isolated event or not. Aftershocks from the 1994 earthquake continued for more than a year and numbered more than 1,000.