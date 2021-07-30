We are not getting our share of the auto traffic that is passing over the country each year. We are falling short of our share and people who know, state that it is simply because of proper publicity in the junction centers touched by eyes of continental tourist. Hundreds of tourists pass through Utah every week bound for Yellowstone and the Pacific Northwest, that never enter Bear Lake county because they are directed along other route some of which have no scenic resources at all, and it is because of our inadequate system of publicity and road signs
75 YEARS AGO
Montpelier Examiner
August 2, 1945
Summer's hottest days
Summer's hottest day came last week when the thermometer registered 92 degrees, said Ranger Oliver Cliff, who operates the local weather station.
The season's warm spell began July 21 and since then there have been eight days with temperatures of 90 degrees or above. Precipitation falling in Montpelier July 23 from the thunder storm that reached cloudburst proportions in Montpelier canyon, measuring .86 of an inch.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 5, 1965,
HIGH VOLUME RECORDED ON HIGHWAY NEAR PARIS
Volume of traffic recorded for the planning survey of Idaho Highway Department on US 89 by the automatic counter 2.8 miles south of Paris, was 7.49 percent greater in June than the same month is 1964 Daily average the past June was 1,843; and traffic volume for the month reached 55,300 vehicles against 51,446 for June of 1964.
The six-month period, January June, showed a volume increase of 9.08 percent above the same period In 1964.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 7, 1995
Polio gone Rotary head tells club
John Freeman, District rotary Governor, told local Rotarians July, 31 that polio has nearly been eliminate world wide.
Rotary paid for the millions of polio immunizations that have been administered world wide during the past years.
Freeman said that there only remains portions of Somalia and war torn Bosnia to be immunized to complete the eradication of polo
Rotary will then begin working to eliminate other childhood diseases such as whooping cough.
