100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
July 16, 1920
Little Girl Fights off Depraved Man
During the past week, a wave of petty crimes ha been thrust upon the city, in which a number of homes have been entered by robbers and looted, and a more serious case was reported by the officers in which a little girl narrowly escaped being ravished by an unknown man.
The little 10-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John McLockland was violently dragged from the sidewalk Friday night by a man of mature years, into the alley back of the ralph-Buck garage. The incident occurred between 10:30 and 11 p.m. while the little girl was accompanying her mother home from a theatre. The little girl either got ahead of behind the party, and when the alley was reached, the would-be assailant, with his head covered with a sack in which holes for the eye had been cut, dragged the little girl into the alley, and covering her moth with his hand to keep her from screaming, led her to the high school building. The child put up a brave fight and managed to fight her way loose form her assailant and escaped unharmed.
The parents of the girl became frightened at her absence upon reaching home and immediately notified the officers. In the meantime, the child reached home and told the story of the near-assault. The officers have been unable to locate the brute owing to meager description the child was able to give.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
July 12, 1945
Cages for Wheat
Don’t blame the barnyard folk if they look wonderingly at huge “cages” being erected on farms with something that looks like chicken wire. They aren’t such dumb clucks for not figuring out that the big wire bins will be lined with tar paper and used to store wheat this year in many parts of the grain belt.
Actually, the “chicken wire” is welded wire mesh made especially for the erection of grain storage bins recommended by Uncle Sam where granaries can’t be built of lumber or other material. Farmers are being urged to get orders in early to dealers for the necessary wire mesh and paper, and to devise other emergency measures to store part of what looms as the nation’s biggest harvest of winter wheat.
Much of the saving of the enormous crop is expected to depend upon the ingenuity of growers in utilizing available space that can be converted to storage.
“If you can’t make definite arrangements to ship your wheat, get ready now for home storage,” advise government officials.
50 years ago
News-Examiner
July 16, 1970
Golfers Awarded Prize
Members of the Montpelier Women’s Golf Association played Bingle, Bangle, Bungle on their regular Ladies Day, July 8, sponsored by Sunset Café.
Martha Jensen won first place with 14 points, Marjorie Regnier, second with 13, and Jean Whiting third place with 12 points.
25 years ago
News Examiner
July 12, 1995
Oops
A farmer passing through town, Thursday afternoon, on his way to his hay fields south of town, didn’t realize that when he slowed down for the light on Washington Street his quarter-ton baler discharged its half-made bale onto the street causing motorists to go around it. Left-hand turns were a little tricky until city crews came and pushed the partial bale off to the side, after which the farmer came and gathered up the hay.