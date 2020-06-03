100 Years Ago
The Paris Post
June 10, 1920
A Prolamation by the Governor
In accordance with established custom, I hereby designate Monday, the fourteenth day of June, being the one hundred and forty-third anniversary of the adoption by congress of the flag of the United States, as FLAG DAY and request that it be observed in all schools by proper exercises, in the theatres and elsewhere where people congregate, by the playing of the national anthem, "The Star Spangled Banner," and by a general display of the flag upon public and private buildings.
In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Idaho, at Boise, the capital, this first day of June, 1920.
D. W. Davis, Governor
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
June 14, 1945
Child discovered secret of putting world together
One Sunday afternoon, in order to have a little rest, Daddy tore a picture of the map of the world from a newspaper, cut it into a number of odd-shaped pieces, and sent Joan into the living-room to "put the world together again." He hoped for an hour of quiet, but in five minutes Joan was back, announcing that the map of the world was all laid out on the floor.
"How did you get the world together so quickly?" asked her father.
"That was easy," exulted Joan. "I turned the pieces over, and on the other side I saw a picture of a man. I just put the man together right, and when the man was together right, the world was right."
50 Years Ago
News Examiner
June 11, 1970
Fielding graduates meet after span of forty years
A forty-year reunion of Fielding High School graduates, the class of 1930 and the first graduating group from the then newly completed building, was held May 28 in Paris in the building now housing the Bear Lake Junior High. There were 30 graduates and their partners and five former teachers attending.
Many of the former Bear Lakers had not seen each other during the 40-year period and as a result there were many strangers, who before the evening was over were well acquainted. Beulah Morgan Sommers commented, "It was worth the 2,600 miles of travel."
25 Years Ago
News Examiner
June 7, 1995
Dear Editor:
In this day and age of negativity and cynicism, we wanted to take a minute to share a very positive experience that we enjoyed just over a week ago.
We honestly weren't sure what we were getting into in taking 40 graduating seniors to California last Memorial Day weekend, especially considering they had us chaperones out-numbered 10 to one. It was designed as a very accelerated weekend, planned to the minute to ensure that we would hit Disneyland, Universal Studios, Magic Mountain and some other sites on the side.
Without exception, all 40 of these young adults behaved beyond reproach; in fact, we could not have asked for a better group to spend the weekend with. With such an active schedule, we had concerns of whether or not we would be able to spend enough time everywhere, but every time we planned to be at the bus at a certain time, we would find them all there five minutes early. As we watched students from other high schools, we saw smoking, the use of bad language, and inappropriate dress; but there was no sign whatsoever of any mischievous behavior with our group. As we met with other people along the way, we received many compliments on how well behaved the group was. When assigned a curfew on one free evening, we received no negotiation attempts, and not one person was late in checking in. In fact, there was not one instance of misconduct to mention. The trip was an all-around success.
In short, we want to thank all 40 of those students who attended this trip with us and their parents for the role they played. They should all be commended for their great behavior and their parents have good reason to be proud of them.
Alan Schwab
Jarilyn Schwab
Nathan Albright
Tricia Albright