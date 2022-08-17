125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 18, 1897
EDITORIAL SQUIBS
Montpelier not only furnishes a greater part of the criminal business of the county, but likewise most of the civil business comes from here. The largest part of the work for the county officials is from here, and it pays, outside of the railway one-third of the taxes of the county. All these ought to entitle it to a paid deputy sheriff.
The Boise Call has once more yielded up the ghost and quit. This leaves only three papers in the capital--a straight republican, a silver republican and a populist. The Call was a bright semi-weekly and it is not a flattering advertisement of Boise to have it suspend. But then, it takes money to run a newspaper, the same as it does a family.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
August 17, 1922
COUNTY CONVENTIONS HELD TUESDAY
The Republican County Convention met at Paris Tuesday evening in the County Court House. The meeting was well attended and the business handled in a very harmonious and capable manner. Delegates to the State Convention were elected as follows: R. A. Sullivan, D. C. Kunz and Dr. G. F. Ashley of Montpelier, A. W. Shepherd of Paris and Frank Wright of Bennington.
James Olson of Ovid was elected County Chairman and he will select a Vice-Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer. F. M. Winters was selected for State Central Committeeman.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 14, 1947
FOOTBALL PRACTICE STARTS AUGUST 20
Montpelier high school football players will turn out for the first practice of the season on Wednesday, August 20, announces Coach Kenneth Barrett. Nearly all schools in Idaho will take advantage of a new ruling that permits practice this early.
Coach Barrett, who urges all candidates to participate in these pre-school practices, said every berth is wide open in view of the fact that 11 men were lost to last year’s squad.
This year’s squad will be light but fairly fast. Coach Barrett predicted Last year’s second team line looked good, he said. However, the great weakness now appears to be in fullback, tackle and end positions this early.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 17, 1972
GAY AND COLORFUL PARADE ADDS TO FAIR WEEK ACTIVITIES
Traditional parades held in connection with last week’s 47th annual presentation of Bear Lake County Fair were routed on Washington Street after an absence of one year due to downtown construction.
Entries assembled on Clay street, made the march north on 5th and looped down Washington before a good spectator turnout.
County and city officials and members of the Bear Lake County Fair Board were in the vanguard of the parade of quality floats and varied entries led by Color Guard.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 20, 1997
DIVE TEAM TRAINS WITH SEARCH DOGS AT THE LAKE
The Bear Lake School Board hired three teachers at their regular board meeting. It was held Aug. 11 instead of the Tuesday evening it is generally scheduled.
Penny Bassett of Logan was hired as a teacher at Paris Elementary for the 1997-98 school year. She is certified in Elementary Education with a math endorsement.
The Board hired Jeanette Nielson of Bountiful as a Math and computer teacher at Bear Lake Middle School. She is also certified in elementary education with a math endorsement.
The board released Jane Taylor, teacher at Geneva Elementary, who has accepted a position at Cokeville where she lives.
The board hired Gordon P Cornell of Moscow as a Special Education Teacher at Georgetown Elementary and Bear Lake High School. Cornell has a Special Education certification and is also certified in physical education.