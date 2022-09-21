125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
September 22, 1897
HUMMINGBIRD AND BLACKSTONE GOING TO THE FOREFRONT
R. R. Spence was over from the Humming Bird mine Thursday. In conversation with the EXAMINER scribe, he stated that work was being pushed rapidly on his mine, and by the time another month rolls by some twenty men will be employed by his company. It is the intention, within a few days, to begin on a 700-foot tunnel, which is to tap the vein 300 feet below the present workings. This will give an immense amount of stopping ground, and, as the vein is perhaps fifty feet wide, open up enough ore to keep the smelter at work for a long time.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
September 21, 1922
HOTEL MONTPELIER UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT
Mr. and Mrs. H. F. Rust have taken over the interest of the Nielsen-Jones Furniture Company in the Hotel Montpelier and have leased the building. They are now in charge of the same.
Mr. and Mrs. Rust are experienced hotel people and intend to give the best possible service to the public. They also have a lease on the Bear Lake Hot Springs, which resort they have conducted for the last two years, and it is their intention to put competent people in charge of the resort for the remainder of the season.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 18, 1947
WILD GEESE MOVED FROM FIELDS
E. E. Horn, biologist, Fish and Wildlife Service, assisted by Conservation Officer W. R. Horning, late last month moved about 300 geese from the Bennington area, and about the same number from Thomas Fork-Pegram to the Mud Lake area, Mr. Horning said. Birds were frightened from fields by an airplane and bombs. This was done in response to farmer complaints and also to determine if the birds could be moved to the Mud Lake area, where in another year it is hoped there will be feeding stations. Plans are now being formulated by the Fish and Wildlife service to establish feeding acreages for ducks and geese. Funds for this purpose will come from Pittman-Robinson Act appropriations.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 21, 1972
NEW SCOREBOARD PROVIDED BY LIONS CLUB READY FOR USE AT BLHS ATHLETIC FIELD
A large, electrically controlled scoreboard secured under promotional direction of Montpelier Lions Club was placed in operation for Friday’s football game with American Falls that Bear Lake High School won by a score of 15 to 0.
Located at the west end of the gridiron of Bear Lake High School Athletic Field and visible to spectators from many points, the scoreboard with dimensions of 10 by 18 feet is secured to “I” beams 10 feet above ground. Beams were sunk in concrete to a depth of five feet.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 24, 1997
ACCIDENT TAKES CHILD’S LIFE
Tyler P. Corbett, age six, son of Sean and Linn Corbett of St. Charles, died Sept. 18 from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident in St. Charles.
The vehicle involved in the accident was a 1970 Jeep driven by Teddy Lynn Edghill of St. Charles. Edghill is 29 years old. The accident occurred about 7:15 p.m.