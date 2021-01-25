100 years ago
Paris Post
January 27, 1921
Montpelier dance success
The dance given in the pavilion last night by the Montpelier seven-piece orchestra was a great success from every angle. The special train which left Montpelier at 7 o’clock brought over 200 Montpelier people here, and both the Emerson Gym during the basketball game between Paris and Auburn, Wyo. boys and the pavilion during the dance accommodated the largest crowds for some time. Frank Williams, prominent musician of Montpelier who is manager of the orchestra which furnished the music and fostered the excursion here, is to be congratulated for its success. We hope that when Montpelier comes here next week to play basketball that Mr. Williams will try and arrange to give another installment of his dances and that the train will again bring the crowd.
75 years ago
News Examiner
January 31, 1946
Plan to revive fair in 1946
A. E. Thiel was renamed chairman of the Bear Lake County Fair Board according to information from J. Clarence Lindsay, L. Burdette Pugmire, and Lyman A. Hymas, members of the board of county commissioners.
At a meeting of the Rotary Club Wednesday, Mr Thiel said, from reports now coming in from a preliminary survey, exhibitors favor a resumption of the county fair and that in all probability the fair would be revived in 1946. The last fair was held in the pre-war summer of 1941.
Mr. Thiel pointed out the tremendous amount of work and time necessary for exhibitors to properly prepare stock and other entries. He also said that dates would have to be chosen in order to permit exhibitors to show at other fairs in the state.
In 1941, the fair was held on Aug. 28, 29, and 30. Mr. Thiel said the fair was a highly educational institution and should be resumed this year if at all possible.
50 years ago
News Examiner
January 28, 1971
Residents observe meteorite fall
Among several persons who saw an exploding meteorite and some kind of body burst in the sky before 7:30 p.m. January 20 were Mrs. Jay Nelson and LaVell Ward, both of Bloomington.
Mrs. Nelson, who was driving from Bloomington to Paris, described the object as “beautiful” and when it burst there was a “blue tone.”
Mr. Ward said it appeared to be traveling from east to west and expanded and flared on the horizon above Sherman Peak.
Both viewers estimated the flight of the fireball or meteorite was to their north and 25 degrees above the horizontal plane.
A fireball or large meteorite exploded and reportedly fell in this area at 12:30 p.m. on a day in March 1961. A fireball map prepared by Dr. Clyde T. Hardy, Department of Geology, USU, Logan, sent shortly after to The News-Examiner showed a probable location of the meteorite falling in an area some two miles wide starting at Swan Creek Spring and the shore of Bear Lake, extending northward and slightly westward for a distance of about seven miles.
Flight of a meteor-fireball was also reported over this area on January 22, 1963.
25 years ago
News-Examiner
January 31, 1996
Bear Lake student nominated for national principals award
Brooke Matthews, a senior at Bear Lake High School, has been nominated to compete in the national Principal’s Leadership Award Scholarship Program (PLA) sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).
Principal Glay Homer nominated Matthews as an outstanding senior at Bear Lake High School. This nomination places her in the national competition. One hundred fifty national PLA winners will be chosen this spring to receive $1,000 college sholarships.
“Brooke has demonstrated outstanding ability in her academic work and service to her school and community.” Homer said. “She is a fine example of the outstanding caliber of the young people in our high school.”
While at Bear Lake High School, Matthews has been active in Lakettes and is the Drill Mistress this year. She has also been an active National Honor Society member and has played varsity volleyball. Brooke has taken many honors courses, including AP and honors English, and AP history as well as calculus, trigonometry, physiology, and chemistry.
Brooks has applied to both Stanford University in California and Brigham Young University. She plans on studying political science and is interested in politics.