100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
December 17, 1920
Special exercised in county schools
The week of December 10-14 will be observed in this county as “School Week.” December 11 of the same week will be observed as “Forefathers’ Day,” in memory of the three hundredth anniversary of the landing of the Pilgrims. During that week the schools of the county will have special exercises on days selected by them when school patrons will be invited to visit the schools and participate in the exercises.
Patrons of the various schools in Bear Lake County are asked to take an interest in these noteworthy events and endeavor to arouse interest in the children. In regard to “Forefathers’ Day,” parents can do much to stimulate school children’s interest by reading to them from historical books of the voyage, landing, and general information concerning the Pilgrims.
75 years ago
The News Examiner
December 20, 1945
Moon Eclipse on Coldest Night
A clear blue night, an assemblage of twinkling stars that shone with intensified brightness, and a total eclipse of the moon which, during the passing of the Earth’s shadow, slowly turned from winter brightness to dull red, formed the background for the coldest December night since 1932. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, it was 10 degrees below zero; four hours later it had dropped to 15 below, and some time Wednesday morning, a minus 21 degrees was registered. Reports from Raymond gave a temperature there of 31 degrees below zero at 6 p.m. and 33 degrees below during the night. Afton reported 50 degrees below.
Only on three other occasions has a December day been so cold, according to data furnished by Ranger Oliver Cliff, local weather recorder. Twice in December of 1932, the 12th and 13th, the thermometer fell to 30 below. The coldest December reading, 31 degrees below zero, occurred on Christmas day in 1924. The all-time low reading was a minus 34 degrees on February 10, 1933.
50 years ago
The News Examiner
December 17, 1970
Residents light-up for festive season
More Christmas decorations at homes, around public buildings, and at business firms were evident the past few days. All are eligible and automatically enter one of the four classifications carrying 10 cash prizes totaling $175 in the contest sponsored by Montpelier City.
Judging will be completed Tuesday evening December 22, by Mr. and Mrs. Dean Larsen of Soda Springs and Mr. and Mrs. Howard Mecham of Fish Haven.
Mayor James Olsen will be a welcome visitor at homes of winners Christmas Eve, next Thursday, as he will deliver checks on behalf of the City.
Criteria in judging residences are percentage-wise 40 for general artistic effect, 20 for conformity to the Christmas Spirit, 20 for cleverness and originality, and 20 for elaborateness.
Interior and window decorations will be factors judged in arriving at winners in the business category. Residential criteria will be used in judging winners of special awards for churches, schools, and public buildings.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
December 20, 1995
Church plans yule service
The Community Presbyterian Church in Montpelier invites everyone to its Christmas Eve morning services. The services begin at 11 a.m. and continue for an hour. This year, the Sunday School children are presenting a short play demonstrating the true message of Christmas.
“With Christmas Eve being a Sunday this year, it’s a perfect opportunity to come celebrate the joy of Christ’s birth in a warm, friendly setting,” church officials said.
This is a non-denominational service intended for everyone.
The church is located at 134 Hillside Drive, right behind IGA in Montpelier. Regular services are every Sunday at 11 a.m. with Sunday School at 11 a.m. also.