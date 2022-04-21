Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
April 27, 1922
LAWNS WILL BE PLANTED THIS SPRING
The city council last evening authorized the buildings and grounds committee to proceed with the seeding of the triangle park site to lawn. Considerable work will also be under taken at once in beautifying the ground. The committee was also authorized to level up the park west of the Pavilion so that the grounds may be used for baseball and other, outdoor purposes by the people of the city.
The city engineer was instructed to establish grades for sidewalks in a number of places in the city. Residents of North Eighth street petitioned the city to extend the paved walks north on that street.
The water contract with the Oregon Short Line railroad company was referred to the city attorney.
J.L. Murphy made application for the position of truck driver for the street flusher. The application was ordered filed.
Water mains were authorized to be extended North on Seventh avenue to the O. B. Parrott residence.
75 years ago
News Examiner
April 24, 1947
MEN INJURED WHEN CEILING FALLS
J. Warren Sirrlne was severely injured and Milton Nate suffered extensive head, face, body cuts and bruises, when the ceiling of the Dingle ward recreation hall, which is being wrecked by community workers, gave way and fell 18 feet at about 4 pm. Wednesday.
Four other volunteer workers engaged in demolishing the building, Bishop William H. Lindsay Jr., Tom Lewis, Christian Fenauer and Harold Sparks, were with Mr. Sirrine and Mr. Nate, when the ceiling collapsed, due to the walls spreading. -The walls were braced and remain standing. These four men rode the ceiling down without severe injuries, but were badly shaken up. Mr. Sirrine suffered deep face and head wounds, shock and internal Injuries.
Fortunately the other men engaged in demolishing the building were working on the outside when the ceiling gave way.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
April 27, 1972
Destroy Old City Residences
Refuse and leavings from yard and premises left at curbs will continue to be picked up by the city garbage service this week, an extension of the period scheduled for intensive drive of Montpelier's 25th Annual Clean-Up, Superintendent Robert Woolstenhulme said.
Co-chairmen Lavoy Lewis and Herman Egley said old residences, the former Stoner home on Jefferson and Bissegger residence off Garfield, have been demolished for removal from property.
Street side billboards on Washington street near 4th will also be removed.
Superintendent Ralph Roghaar said each of the schools will assume responsibility for cleaning grounds. Nothing has been planned in the nature of the massive cleanup and litter removal in Bear Lake county towns and along highways which was integrated with Earth Day and a County-wide removal of old cars and pickups last year.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
April 23, 1997
Students get recognition for good grades
The Bear Lake Education Foundation and Bear Lake School District will recognize students in grades 4, 8 and 12 who have qualified for the President's Education Awards Program. Students in those grades who have a 3. 3 grade point average or 90 percent and who have scored 85 percent or higher on a standard achievement test in either math or science are eligible to receive the President's Award for Educational Excellence.
The awards will be given at a special program at 6 p.m. on May 1 in the gym at Paris Elementary. The program will include recognition of the individual students, a potato and Sundae bar, entertainment by the Laker Choir and comments by Jerry Nelson, a Bear Lake High School Graduate who recently retired from the United States Air Force as a successful officer and a fighter pilot