100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 12, 1920
J. S. Robison Resigns Post Office Position
It will doubtless be a surprise to the many friends of Joe Robison to learn that he has tendered his resignation as postmaster of Montpelier in order to devote his time to his business interests in the Modern Drug company which he just acquired through a deal made yesterday.
Mr. Robison will have charge of the prescription department, and being a man of unquestioned ability, patrons of the store will be assured of every consideration and such service as they have become accustomed to through past dealing with him.
Mr. robison devoted 16 years to the drug business in Montpelier, having been associated with the Modern Drug Company five years previous to accepting the federal appointment as postmaster. He is a man of sterling qualities, and a man known by practically every resident of Bear Lake county and is highly respected by them. His entire interests are in Montpelier and is a valuable addition to the business fraternity of the city.
75 years ago
Paris Post
March 15, 1945
New Construction Work Underway at Hot Springs
According to the records, Joseph C. Rich made homestead entry on lands immediately north and east of Bear Lake about 44 years ago. Judge Rich, a true pioneer, set to work clearing land and making a home for his family. Among other activities, he appropriated the water from two hot springs, using the water first for garden and field. Later they made a wooden swimming pool.
A few pioneers are left who remember the trip by wagon or buggy to have a hot bath and spend the day or perhaps a week fishing or hunting.
For sometime past, the big hot spring has not been used. The wooden pipe line put in by Mr. Rich had rotted away.
Dr. W. A. Wilson, the new owner of the Springs, has men engaged putting in a new pipe line. This new line should increase the flow of water into the pool about four or five times, thus assuring an abundance of clean, pure water. This also will make it possible to drain and fill the pool in 6 to 8 hours, rather than 24 to 28 hours as was the case last year.
It is expected the new project will be completed before the opening of the springs for Easter, April 1st.
50 years ago
News-Examiner
March 12, 1970
Plaque Designates BLHS Founding Date
Although Montpelier High School was renamed Bear Lake High School in 1967 following consolidation of former Montpelier and Fielding high schools, no plaque or other sign designating the name was installed until this school year.
An official plaque in the front of the entrance now bears date of the schools' founding and names of board of trustees under whose tenure the name was changed.
On the opposite wall is a small rectangular plaque setting forth name of Montpelier Senior High School, Federal Emergency Administration of Public Works Project No. Idaho 1058-D.
Above is a larger bronze piece of metal listing Board of Trustees. Below are names of architects.
25 years ago
News Examiner
March 15, 1995
Ricks Honors Two Students
Two students from this area received awards from the Ricks College Division of Agriculture at its annual awards banquet held Feb. 16. James Teuscher, son of Gary and Sylvia Teuscher of Geneva, was selected as "Outstanding Freshman in Ag Engineering," and Shane P. Clark, son of Paul and Vicki Clark of Georgetown, was named "Most Likely to Succeed" from the Ag Business Department.